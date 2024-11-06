Politics

PM Frederiksen: “Now we must strengthen defense cooperation with Trump”

“I particularly look forward to strengthening defense cooperation between the U.S. and Denmark with the incoming President Trump,” said the Danish Prime Minister

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen commented on Donald Trump’s victory, emphasizing that “The U.S. is our most important ally.”“We must maintain the close cooperation between the U.S. and Denmark and continue to strengthen the transatlantic bond that has lasted for generations,” she said.This means, she added, “I particularly look forward to strengthening defense cooperation between […]

