16. November: An Exclusive Experience at Copenhagen Zoo – Get Up Close with Pandas

The Connect Club invites you to an unforgettable day at Copenhagen Zoo, where you’ll get up close with the fascinating pandas.

This exclusive event, free for all members of the Connect Club, offers a rare opportunity to step into the world of these remarkable creatures and hear firsthand about the daily work involved in their care.

Join us for a special program that offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look into the world of pandas at Copenhagen Zoo.

Our day begins with a warm welcome and brief opening remarks from the ambassador of China H.E. Mr. Wang Xuefeng.

The Chief Curator Flemming will give an insightful presentation on the lives, habits, and conservation efforts surrounding the zoo’s resident pandas. He will share details about their care, habitat, and the zoo’s role in global panda conservation.

Afterwards we willvisit the panda exhibit, where you’ll meet the zookeeper who cares for these animals daily. The zookeeper will provide an up-close introduction to the pandas and answer questions, allowing you to gain unique insights.

Date and time: Saturday 16. November 2024, 10:00 – 12:00

Location: Copenhagen Zoo, Roskildevej 32, 2000 Frederiksberg

Free, rsvp required – limited to 30 spots

Registration:

The event is free but requires registration.

Register for the event here – and become a part of Connect Club

Secure your spot now to be part of this exceptional experience with the pandas!

About Copenhagen Zoo

Founded in 1859, Copenhagen Zoo is one of Europe’s oldest and most respected zoological gardens, renowned for its commitment to wildlife preservation and education. The zoo houses a diverse collection of animals from around the world, including the iconic pandas, who are part of an essential conservation project. Attendees will gain unique insights into the lives of the pandas and the efforts to secure their survival.

We look forward to welcoming you to a truly special day in the world of animals.

