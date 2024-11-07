Politics

Government under pressure from the opposition, municipalities, and farmers

The negotiations for next year’s budget, the green tripartite agreement, and the proposal about the mandatory state guarantee have created three fronts that the government now has to deal with.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Photo: Hasse Ferrold

The government and opposition have split up, and the latter will not participate in next year’s budget talks. The government has decided to exclude the four “blue parties” from the negotiations. Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen told TV2, “They had demands for around two billion kroner, and they couldn’t provide any serious proposals for how the […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

  • DTU named best technical university in the EU

    DTU named best technical university in the EU

    The Technical University of Denmark, located half an hour from Copenhagen, has topped a new ranking of over 200 technical universities in the EU, where it stands out particularly for its excellence in research, innovation and internationalism.

  • Come and join us at Citizens Days!

    Come and join us at Citizens Days!

    On Friday 27 and Saturday 28 of September, The Copenhagen Post will be at International Citizen Days in Øksnehallen on Vesterbro, Copenhagen. Admission is free and thousands of internationals are expected to attend

  • Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia

    Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia

    Chisom Udeze, the founder of Diversify – a global organization that works at the intersection of inclusion, democracy, freedom, climate sustainability, justice, and belonging – shares how struggling to find a community in Norway motivated her to build a Nordic-wide professional network. We also hear from Dr. Poornima Luthra, Associate Professor at CBS, about how to address bias in the workplace.

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs