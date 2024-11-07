News round up

The Copenhagen airport area is more polluted than the city center

·

A new report from the National Centre for Environment and Energy (DCE) at Aarhus University reveals that the air quality near Tårnby Stadium contains more ultrafine particles than the air in central Copenhagen. The study, reported by DR, shows that Tårnby, home to Copenhagen Airport, has a higher concentration of these particles compared to H.C. […]

  • News round up

    Dry October reduces the risk of flooding

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A dry October has lowered the groundwater near the ground in most of Denmark, which lowers the risk of floods, states The National Geological Surveys for Denmark and Greenland on its website according to Ritzau.In August, near-surface groundwater was “exceptionally high,” meaning several days of wet weather could potentially cause flooding from groundwater and creeks.But […]

  • News round up

    Kristallnacht is marked in Copenhagen after attacks on Israelis in Amsterdam

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Jewish Society, in collaboration with the Jewish associations, marks the anniversary of Kristallnacht.Kristallnacht in November 1938 is considered a turning point in the Nazi persecution of Jews before the war. On this night, thousands of Jewish shops and properties were vandalized and looted.The marking will take place on Saturday 9 November at 7.30 pm […]

  • Mette Frederiksen and Donald Trump talking on the phone

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and President-elect Donald Trump are both regarded as straight-talking politicians.When Trump, as American president, expressed an interest in buying Greenland in 2019, it was rejected by Mette Frederiksen.This made Trump so offended that he canceled a planned state visit to Denmark.Yesterday, Frederiksen emphasized that she has a good relationship with […]

  • News round up

  • News round up

    No tourism tax in Copenhagen

    ·

    Copenhagen’s proposal for a tourism tax has been rejected by the Danish government. Morten Dahlin, the Minister for Cities and Rural Districts, stated that the tax would unfairly target Danish visitors, particularly those from Jutland. According to Visit Denmark, around 40% of the tourists staying in Copenhagen are from Denmark. Dahlin emphasized that he would […]

  • News round up

    Widespread power and traffic disruptions across Zealand

    ·

    On Thursday morning, many traffic lights across Zealand were knocked out due to a network failure, causing disruptions on major roads. The Danish Road Directorate confirmed the issue, alerting commuters about the widespread darkness affecting traffic control systems.Energinet, the Danish energy system operator, has confirmed the issue and stated that their technical team is currently […]

  • News round up

    Large roof fire in Vesterbro (Copenhagen)

    ·

    A large roof fire broke out on Gasværksvej in Vesterbro, Copenhagen, leading to the evacuation of three stairwells. Hovedstadens Beredskab, the Capital Region Emergency Services, was heavily involved in the firefighting efforts. Copenhagen Police have not yet commented on the cause of the fire, but duty officer Esben Godiksen stated that technicians will investigate the […]

  • News round up

    Students on strike on Monday

    ·

    High school students across Denmark are protesting the government’s proposed education reforms. The Danske Gymnasieelevers Sammenslutning (Danish High School Students’ Union) announced that students would boycott classes on Monday, November 11, to make their voices heard.In Copenhagen, their demonstration will start at 13:00 at Rådhuspladsen, proceed through the city center, and end in front of […]

  • News round up

    Nykredit reports its highest earnings ever

    ·

    Nykredit has reported its highest earnings ever, reaching nearly nine billion Danish kroner in the first nine months of the year. According to Thursday’s financial report, the bank has achieved record-breaking results, signaling robust growth and strong financial performance. This marks a significant milestone for Denmark’s largest mortgage lender.

  • News round up

    The new stadium in Aarhus will cost 250 million DKK more

    ·

    Yesterday, Aarhus Municipality announced that building the new football stadium in Aarhus will cost approximately one billion kroner—nearly 250 million kroner more than initially expected. So far, the Købmand Herman Salling Foundation has contributed 40 million kroner to the project. To cover the remaining shortfall of 208 million kroner, the departments responsible suggest reallocating funds […]

  • News round up

    A new supermarket chain will replace Irma

    ·

    Thirteen former leaders of the Danish supermarket chain Irma have united to launch a new food market called Alma, according to Berlingske. The new venture aims to replicate the core values of Irma, with Alfred Josefsen, Irma’s former CEO, emphasizing that Alma will create a similar atmosphere. Organic products and a strong green agenda will […]

  • News round up

    Copenhagen Airport has more passengers and increases profits

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Things are going well for Copenhagen Airport. The number of passengers increases, as does the revenue.In the first nine months of the year, the company’s turnover increased by 25 percent compared to the same period the previous year. Revenue was at DKK 3.8 billion for the first three quarters.Up to and including September, there have […]

  • News round up

    Green energy stocks crash after Trump victory

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The green Danish energy companies Vestas and Ørsted are facing significant share drops after Donald Trump has won the US presidential election.Vestas and Ørsted fell 7 and 9 percent on Wednesday morning.Trump has previously expressed opposition to offshore wind turbines.Vestas has lost almost half of its share value in 2024.At the opposite end of the […]

  • General

    Novo reports 18% profit increase

    ·

    Novo Nordisk earned 72.8 billion kroner in operating profit over the first nine months of 2024, an 18 percent increase from last year, according to its third-quarter report. Revenue rose to nearly 205 billion kroner, up 23 percent from the same period last year. CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen credited this growth to high demand for […]

  • News round up

    Controversial Danish politician sentenced to prison in Sweden for incitement against Muslims

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Party founder of Stram Kurs Rasmus Paludan has been sentenced to four months in prison at the Swedish court in Malmö for incitement against Muslims, Ritzau reports.The court had to decide whether he violated Swedish law by saying that it is difficult to be a good person if you are a Muslim. Paludan was accused […]

  • News round up

    Danish government wants to cut 500 government jobs in Copenhagen

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    When the government cuts jobs in the state, at least half of the 1000 jobs must be found in the capital.That message comes from Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen after opposition parties focus on the fact that the cuts are hitting rural areas and small towns hard.“We will find more than half of the 1000 jobs […]

  • News round up

    Danish stock market takes a dive on election day

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Danish shares are having an unusually bad start – the same day as the election in the US.The wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has raised its revenue to DKK 5.2 billion. euro, a bit above analysts’ expectation.Vestas has a profit of 127 million euros in the third quarter against 28 million euros in the same quarter […]

  • News round up

    Danes stand for Harris

    ·

    If Danish voters could participate in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, a majority would favor the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris over the Republican Donald Trump. According to a survey by Voxmeter, reported by Ritzau, the main Danish news agency, 83.5 percent of Danes would vote for Harris, while only 7.8 percent would support Trump.

  • News round up

    Coloplast and Vestas grow in the third quarter

    ·

    Coloplast reported stronger financial results for the past fiscal year. The company, based in Humlebæk, achieved revenue of just over 27 billion kroner, up by more than 2.5 billion kroner from the previous year. Post-tax profit also rose, reaching 5.05 billion kroner—an increase of 269 million kroner. Vestas has bounced back after two weak quarters, […]

  • Business

    E-bikes (and related injuries) have grown tenfold in ten years

    ·

    More than 114,000 e-bikes were imported in Denmark in 2023. It’s a very significant growth, as ten years ago, in 2013, only 16,000 bikes were imported. It’s Statistics Denmark that reports these data, underscoring that in recent years, the total value of e-bike imports was around 800 million DKK.“But e-bikes have seen a remarkable rise […]

  • News round up

    Electricity bills in Copenhagen will go down

    ·

    From 1 December, electricity bills in the Copenhagen area will go down as Radius lowers the cost of moving electricity through the grid by more than DKK 300 million. This change will help about 1 million customers in Radius’ area, which includes Copenhagen, North Zealand, and parts of Central Zealand. This means customers’ yearly bills […]

  • News round up

    Central and West Jutland Police will test body cams

    ·

    Mid and West Jutland Police are set to test body cameras among nine motorcycle officers in their daily operations. This initiative aims to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of using body cameras, particularly their impact on interactions between police and citizens. By documenting encounters, the police hope to enhance transparency and accountability in their work. […]

  • News round up

    Half of female conscripts report unwanted sexual attention and harassment

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    More than half of female conscripts answer in a new study that they have experienced at least one case of unwanted sexual attention and harassment during their military service.This according to an internal report from the Danish Armed Forces, writes DR.The women state that they have experienced derogatory speech, that they feel excluded from tasks […]

  • News round up

    Radikale ousts their own mayor in Copenhagen

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Culture and leisure mayor Mia Nyegaard has been ousted as De Radikale’s lead candidate in Copenhagen for next year’s municipal elections.On Sunday, Nyegaard lost a no-confidence vote at an extraordinary annual meeting of  Radikale Venstre voters’ association in Copenhagen Municipality.88 voted to oust the mayor as leading candidate, while 43 voted against.“The result is that […]

  • News round up

    A 29-year-old was killed in North Jutland

    ·

    A 29-year-old man died Sunday morning following a stabbing in Fjerritslev, North Jutland. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. Three of them, two men aged 45 and 32, and a 24-year-old woman, have been remanded in custody for four weeks. According to charges read in the Court in Aalborg, the victim […]

  • News round up

    The average mortgage rate offered by banks falls by 0.25 percentage

    ·

    New declines in Danish bank mortgage rates in October have pushed them to their lowest level in two years, with cooperative housing loan rates dropping for 11 consecutive months, according to Mybanker’s data. The average mortgage rate offered by banks fell by 0.25 percentage points to 4.65% in October, the lowest in two years. Cooperative […]

  • News round up

    Warhol artwork featuring Queen Margrethe stolen from museum

    ·

    A silk screen of Queen Margrethe has been stolen from a gallery in the Netherlands, along with another piece by Andy Warhol, as reported by Dutch media outlet NOS. The thief tried to take four artworks but only got away with two, leaving the others on the street. The gallery owner, Mark Peet Visser, said […]

  • News round up

    DM and KS merge into a single union

    ·

    More than 10,000 members from the Union of Communication and Language (KS) and the academic union DM have now merged, forming one union under the name DM Kommunikation. This merger unites professionals in communication, language, and marketing within a single organization.According to Camilla Gregersen, chair of DM, the combined union will bring a stronger voice […]

  • News round up

    Deadly virus killed more than 100,000 blackbirds, says organization

    ·

    David Laungaard Lose

    DOF BirdLife estimates that more than 100,000 Danish blackbirds have died in recent months due to the Usutu virus.The Usutu virus, a deadly disease transmitted by mosquitoes, has significantly affected Denmark’s blackbird population, leading to numerous reports of dead and weakened birds. The Statens Serum Institut has confirmed infected blackbirds in 24 municipalities, raising concern […]

  • General

    Sales of electric cars broke records again in October

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Among the 14,409 new passenger cars that were registered in October, more than 60 percent were electric cars. This is a new record for the highest share of electricity in sales, writes Mobility Denmark in a press release.“We can see that the Danish car market is solid and stable compared to last year. We are […]

  • News round up

    Danes might yet again adopt children

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Since January, only very few adopted children have come to Denmark from abroad. This is because Denmark’s only adoption agency, DIA (Danish International Adoption), stopped working as an intermediary for adoption at the beginning of the year, writes DR.It happened after the Ministry of Social Affairs announced that it would put adoptions from abroad on […]

  • News round up

    The number for absenteeism in Public Schools is increasing

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Figures from the Ministry of Children and Education show that in the 2023-2024 school year, 21.6 percent of students had more than 10 percent absence, Ritzau reports.“It is very worrying. It is higher than last year, and already last year I thought it was terrible to see,” says director of Børns Vilkår Rasmus Kjeldahl.The number […]

  • News round up

    Danske Bank and Maersk grow in the third quarter

    ·

    Two of the main companies in the C25 (the top 25 companies listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange) have announced growth. Danske Bank and Maersk published their financial results for the third quarter.Danske Bank posted a third-quarter profit of DKK 6.2 billion after tax and subsequently raised its annual profit expectations. The leading Danish bank […]

  • News round up

    Electricity company accused by the Consumer Ombudsman

    ·

    The Danish Consumer Ombudsman, Forbrugerombudsmanden, has accused the electricity company Grøn Elforsyning of misleading customers during telephone conversations. According to Forbrugerombudsmanden, the company contacted consumers without obtaining valid consent and used deceptive practices to persuade potential clients to switch providers. Torben Jensen, from Forbrugerombudsmanden, stated that the company’s telemarketers made false claims, including warnings that […]

  • News round up

    SF asks for free school meals

    ·

    The Green Left (SF) wants free school meals to be introduced in all public schools across the country by no later than 2030 and has opened the discussion, by talking about the Finance Act (the annual budget law that outlines the government’s planned revenue and expenses). “Some lunch boxes are surely fine, while others are […]

  • News round up

    Most of Municipalities will keep tax unchanged in 2025

    ·

    In 2025, the majority of Danish municipalities will keep tax levels unchanged. The municipalities have submitted their planned tax rates for 2025 to the Ministry of the Interior and Health. A preliminary analysis suggests that municipal taxes will be collectively reduced by around 23 million DKK. Only a few municipalities will make adjustments. Eight municipalities—Helsingør, […]

  • News round up

    Danish Crown has fired 175 employees

    ·

    Danish Crown’s headquarters in Randers has been hit hard by recent layoffs, with 175 employees losing their jobs. This move is part of a broader cost-cutting effort by the financially strained meat processing company, as first reported by Randers Amtsavis. Danish Crown’s press officer, Jens Hansen, explained to the media that the layoffs stem from ongoing economic challenges facing the company, rather than any operational changes. Danish Crown, which has struggled with rising costs and a shortage of slaughter pigs, announced three weeks ago that it would cut around 500 positions. So far, 278 of these layoffs have taken place in Denmark, while additional job cuts are expected to impact the company’s employees abroad.

  • News round up

    The opposition asks the Government for a thorough investigation into international adoptions

    ·

    The opposition asks the government to conduct a thorough investigation into all international adoptions to Denmark since 1964. All eight parties have issued a joint press release, insisting on a comprehensive examination of these adoptions.Particular focus is placed on determining whether the Danish state has had a responsibility in adoption scandals where children came to […]

  • News round up

    Water will Reveal drug use in Denmark

    ·

    The Department of Forensic Medicine at Aarhus University and the Danish Health Authority have started a project to measure wastewater from six cities: Copenhagen, Næstved, Odense, Esbjerg, Aarhus, and Aalborg. This initiative aims to determine the levels of commonly used illegal drugs, such as cocaine and amphetamines, present in the wastewater.Christian Lindholst, head of the […]

  • News round up

    The controversial Niels Bohr building was finally inaugurated yesterday

    ·

    The Niels Bohr Building at the University of Copenhagen was officially inaugurated yesterday after years of delays and rising costs. Initially projected to cost 1.6 billion kroner, the total expenses soared to over five billion kroner. The building, meant to be completed in 2016, opened its doors eight years late, making this a significant moment […]

  • News round up

    Cars produced in China will cost more

    ·

    The European Union has announced a significant increase in tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles, raising rates to as much as 45.3%. Following a year-long anti-subsidy investigation, the European Commission will implement additional tariffs ranging from 7.8% for Tesla to 35.3% for China’s SAIC, on top of the existing 10% import duty. The new tariffs, published […]

  • News round up

    Two arrested following fatal stabbing of 23-Year-old

    ·

    Two individuals were arrested on Tuesday evening as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of a 23-year-old man in Birkerød, who was fatally stabbed on Monday night. North Zealand Police announced that the suspects, already known to authorities, were taken into custody at separate locations in the region. The investigation is still in […]

  • News round up

    Mette Frederiksen wants the Faroe and Greenland in the Nordic Council

    ·

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called on her Nordic counterparts to make the Faroe Islands and Greenland full members of the Nordic Council. Frederiksen stressed that all Nordic nations should be represented in security and defense discussions, given the evolving security landscape amid the Ukraine war. This move would require amending the Helsinki Treaty, the […]

  • News round up

    Great Danish actor Ulf Pilgaard passed away

    ·

    Danish actor Ulf Pilgaard has passed away at the age of 83 after a short illness. He died, leaving behind his son Christian, daughter-in-law Merete, and two grandchildren. Ulf Pilgaard was beloved for his ability to impersonate former Prime Minister Poul Nyrup Rasmussen and especially Queen Margrethe II.Both lifelong smokers, Pilgaard often in a humorous […]

  • News round up

    Over 12 million to transform fields into natural habitats

    ·

    The Danish Nature Fund is allocating over 12 million kroner to support 21 new nature projects aimed at transforming fields into natural habitats across the country. This funding comes amid increasing public interest in addressing the biodiversity crisis and improving local ecosystems. The projects will enhance nearly 600 hectares of land and water, benefiting both […]

  • News round up

    The Nordic Waste incident cost Randers Municipality 375 million kroner

    ·

    Following the massive landslide on Nordic Waste´s site that contaminated Randers in December 2023, Randers Municipality will have to borrow up to 375 million kroner from the Ministry of the Interior and Health to stabilize its finances. According to an email from DR, Municipal Director Jesper Kaas Schmidt informed the city council that the ministry […]

  • News round up

    Young man killed in North Zealand

    ·

    A 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed Monday evening near Søndervangshallen in Birkerød. The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Both the victim and the arrested man are known to the police. The North Zealand Police are conducting an investigation and are seeking […]

  • News round up

    A new law to catch bike thieves

    ·

    A legislative proposal has been sent for consultation to give the police the authority to stop random cyclists without specific suspicion in order to catch bike thieves, as reported by Jyllands-Posten.

    This follows Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard (S) announcing last December his willingness to implement more frequent checks on potential thieves.

    Currently, police can only stop cyclists if they have a specific suspicion of theft. According to Jyllands-Posten, Hummelgaard has submitted a concrete legislative proposal on the matter for consultation.

    “It shouldn’t be the case that people can’t leave their bikes at home or at work without worrying about whether they will be stolen,” Hummelgaard told Jyllands-Posten.

    He emphasizes the importance of protecting both expensive bikes and those with sentimental value, such as “grandfather’s old bike.” “We have to address the high rate of bike thefts,” he says.

    In 2023, there were 48,305 reported bicycle thefts in Denmark, up from under 38,000 in 2021. Copenhagen Municipality accounts for over 17,000 of these reports. Four years ago, police stopped 3,800 cyclists, which led to 30 charges of theft.

  • News round up

    Huge economic growth in the Capital Region

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The capital area is the major driving force in Denmark’s economy.This is underlined by new figures from Danmarks Statistik, which show that the Capital Region’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.0 percent in 2023.The other regions experienced far from as high growth. In Region Southern Denmark, GDP grew by 2.5 percent. Growth in Region […]

  • News round up

    Danish government will check wastewater for opioids to detect abuse

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On Monday, the government will present a plan to combat the abuse of opioids. One of the initiatives will be to monitor wastewater for opioid abuse, Ritzau reports.The wastewater in the six largest Danish cities must be examined for the content of opioids.In this way, abuse of substances can be traced, and authorities can more […]

