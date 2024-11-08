“We are entirely dependent on immigrants,” says Dansk Metal economist

Business

Erik Bjørsted, chief economist at Dansk Metal, claims that Denmark’s workforce relies heavily on immigrants and that policy changes are needed to support this reality. “We are entirely dependent on immigrants in our workforce as things stand today,” he states. Bjørsted calls for a “paradigm shift” in Danish immigration policy to help immigrants gain stable […]

