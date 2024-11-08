Career

Internationals in employment set a new record: there are now 498,000

In the last 10 years, the number of internationals working here almost doubled, increasing from 258,500 to 498,000. They now represent 16% of the workforce

(Photo: International Citizen Days)

The number of internationals working in Denmark set a new record, and now it’s a couple of steps away from reaching half a million people. According to the latest report from Statistics Denmark, the employment of immigrants and descendants has now reached 498,000, with a percentage growth of about 5.0% over the previous year.In 2022, […]

Jobs