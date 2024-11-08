News

Danish authorities will intensify cooperation to control Denmark’s borders

Denmark has developed a new strategy to manage its responsibility for border control. This involves increased cooperation between authorities in Denmark and with the EU’s border and coast guard agency Frontex.

Minister for Immigration and Integration, Kaare Dybvad Bek. Photo: Morten Fauerby/MONTGOMERY/Socialdemokratiet
The Copenhagen Post

Close and coordinated cooperation between the national authorities must be ensured when it comes to the management of Denmark’s external borders and repatriation of foreigners without legal residence.This is the starting point for the new Danish strategy for integrated border management.“The EU’s external borders are under massive pressure. This places great demands on effective control […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

  • Internationals in employment set a new record: there are now 498,000

    Internationals in employment set a new record: there are now 498,000

    In the last 10 years, the number of internationals working here almost doubled, increasing from 258,500 to 498,000. They now represent 16% of the workforce

  • DTU named best technical university in the EU

    DTU named best technical university in the EU

    The Technical University of Denmark, located half an hour from Copenhagen, has topped a new ranking of over 200 technical universities in the EU, where it stands out particularly for its excellence in research, innovation and internationalism.

  • Come and join us at Citizens Days!

    Come and join us at Citizens Days!

    On Friday 27 and Saturday 28 of September, The Copenhagen Post will be at International Citizen Days in Øksnehallen on Vesterbro, Copenhagen. Admission is free and thousands of internationals are expected to attend

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs