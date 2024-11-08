Close and coordinated cooperation between the national authorities must be ensured when it comes to the management of Denmark’s external borders and repatriation of foreigners without legal residence.This is the starting point for the new Danish strategy for integrated border management.“The EU’s external borders are under massive pressure. This places great demands on effective control […]
Danish authorities will intensify cooperation to control Denmark’s borders
Denmark has developed a new strategy to manage its responsibility for border control. This involves increased cooperation between authorities in Denmark and with the EU’s border and coast guard agency Frontex.
Internationals in employment set a new record: there are now 498,000
In the last 10 years, the number of internationals working here almost doubled, increasing from 258,500 to 498,000. They now represent 16% of the workforce
“We are entirely dependent on immigrants,” says Dansk Metal economist
“Right now, we have nonsensical rules that keep foreigners out of the job market, prevent them from advancing their education, or from staying in the country to contribute to the labor market,” says Erik Bjørsted, chief economist at Dansk Metal.
Government under pressure from the opposition, municipalities, and farmers
The negotiations for next year’s budget, the green tripartite agreement, and the proposal about the mandatory state guarantee have created three fronts that the government now has to deal with.
Is it necessary to snakke the dansk?
It can be tough to step outside your lovely Vatican bubble. However, building bridges with the Danes that are happy to snakke engelsk is definitely a positive first step.
Christmas in Denmark starts this week: a short guide
Starting November 5, Christmas markets, ice skating, and other events will kick off the Christmas season. In Copenhagen, the big news this year is the return of ice skating at Kongens Nytorv, reopening after 16 years.
Career
DTU named best technical university in the EU
The Technical University of Denmark, located half an hour from Copenhagen, has topped a new ranking of over 200 technical universities in the EU, where it stands out particularly for its excellence in research, innovation and internationalism.
