Danish Originals S4 E4: Nicolai Wallner

From his home in Charlottenlund in Copenhagen, the Danish founder of his namesake art gallery Nicolai Wallner describes his passion, activated when a high schooler, for artists and for representing artists, and his efforts in the 1990s to open his gallery on Store Kongensgade, which pushed forward the paradigm shift in the development of Copenhagen’s contemporary art scene.

Nicolai recalls his first art fair in New York and explains why Kermit the Frog is his hero.

Nicolai selects and discusses a work by Andrea Mantegna from the SMK collection.

(Photo: Private photograph)