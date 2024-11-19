Crown Princess Mette-Marit had Marius Borg Høiby in a relationship with Morten Borg, whom Mette-Marit met when she lived in a collective in the town of Lillestrøm.Høiby was arrested late Monday.“What the police can say about the rape is that it applies to sexual intercourse other than intercourse. The victim should have been unable to […]
Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son arrested and charged with rape
Marius Borg Høiby is the son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit and has once again found himself in conflict with the law. Although Høiby is not an heir and is not formally part of the Norwegian royal family, his problems weaken the royal house’s reputation
Denmark’s green transition is world class – according to the global climate index
No country has an ambitious enough climate policy to be awarded first, second or third place in global climate policy. Denmark holds 4th-place ranking in the Climate Change Performance Index
“Now the biggest challenge is to retain internationals”, says Ferring
Mads Hougaard, senior HR director at the pharmaceutical company, explains that “it is also a challenge for society itself. I think collaboration between institutions, companies, and stakeholders could be beneficial.”
Over 70% of people in Denmark bought from second-hand shops
According to the Red Cross, 72% of Danes bought second-hand clothing last year, and the Red Cross earned a profit of 107 million DKK from its 260 volunteer-run thrift stores across the country.
“How on earth do you learn all those lines?”
This is the question actors are often asked. Actors dread it because they always hope that their performance was what mattered most, not the mechanics of getting there
What is this buzz around Netto’s sex toys promotion?
The popular supermarket brand has included a collection of sex toys in its Christmas promotion, but many customers have reacted harshly
Career
Only 0.3% of people enrolled in the tax course are unemployed, Københavns Professionshøjskol says
According to a screening conducted by Københavns Professionshøjskol (KP) among its graduates, those with the highest chance of success in finding a job are tax specialists: after graduation, only 0.3% of people enrolled in the tax course are unemployed. Very close to them are the professionals who graduated in Midwifery (with 0.4% unemployment).
“Here’s some advice on how to find your first job in Denmark”
“Young Danes struggle to find their first job too,” says Caroline Rossmeisl, communications professional, host, and co-founder of Karriereklubben, a podcast answering questions from young professionals
