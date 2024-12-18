Today is the world Arabic language day

Today, December 18, marks World Arabic Language Day, an annual celebration since 2012 recognizing Arabic’s profound contributions to global culture, knowledge, and diversity.
Arabic is spoken by over 450 million people worldwide and holds official status in nearly 25 countries. As one of the six official languages of the United Nations, it is a cornerstone of cultural and linguistic diversity. Arabic’s influence extends beyond linguistic borders—it has been a key vehicle for transmitting knowledge, from preserving Greek and Roman texts to fueling the intellectual Renaissance in Europe.
“Today we are celebrating Arabic Language Scientific Day, which represents a timeless source of knowledge. It carries within it a rich heritage and inexhaustible treasures of wisdom,” is the comment from the Embassy of Saudi Arabia.