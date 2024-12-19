A new report from Statistics Denmark reveals that 21% of the Danish population could not afford an unexpected expense of 10,000 DKK in 2024. This figure highlights ongoing financial challenges faced by many households in Denmark, with unexpected costs being one of the most common forms of economic hardship.And it reminds us that, despite Denmark […]
One in five in Denmark struggles with unexpected expenses
