News round up

Unusually mild air over Northern Europe following winter solstice

·

The Copenhagen Post

During Christmas days, an extremely warm air mass for the season is pumped up over Northwest Europe and Scandinavia, TV2 writes.This is an air mass that at a height of one and a half kilometers is 15 to 18 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.The temperature at this height typically gives a […]

  • News round up

    The number of Danes receiving public welfare at a historic low

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    15.7 percent of Danes in the age group 16-64 are on public welfare. This is the lowest number since 1977, according to an analysis from the Danish Labour Movement Business Council (Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd).“The proportion of Danes on public welfare peaked in 1995, but has since then taken a huge dip, so that now there are […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk share makes comeback – up 10 percent after brutal Friday

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    There is good news for Novo Nordisk investors who held on to the share during Friday’s brutal drop of 20.7 percent.The share is trading on Monday morning at around 648, which is ten percent higher than at the close of trading on Friday, TV2 reports.Thus, Novo Nordisk’s stock market value has already recovered around 200 […]

  • News round up

    Unusually mild air over Northern Europe following winter solstice

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    During Christmas days, an extremely warm air mass for the season is pumped up over Northwest Europe and Scandinavia, TV2 writes.This is an air mass that at a height of one and a half kilometers is 15 to 18 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.The temperature at this height typically gives a […]

  • News round up

    Police alert on Christmas markets in Copenhagen

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Four people have died after a driver deliberately drove through a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg on Friday evening.Up to 80 people are also said to be seriously injured, according to the German media Bild.According to several visitors to the Christmas market, the perpetrator drove zigzag through the market – presumably to […]

  • News round up

    Number of Christmas burglaries way down

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Reported burglaries in homes over the Christmas period (from December 23 through December 31) was at a record low last year, Danmarks Statistik reported. In 2023, 362 burglaries were committed in Denmark during the Christmas period, compared to 1,776 ten years ago. Three out of ten of the burglaries during the Christmas period took place on […]

  • News round up

    New law pushes Danish companies to cut packaging waste

    ·

    A new law passed by the Danish Parliament aims to reduce the country’s packaging waste and make recycling easier. Denmark is one of the EU’s largest producers of household-like waste per capita.Under the new law, companies will take financial responsibility for collecting and recycling the packaging they distribute. This marks a shift from the current […]

  • News round up

    “1 in 5 commercial property valuations overestimated”

    ·

    A new analysis from EjendomDanmark reveals that nearly 18% of commercial property valuations in Denmark are set too high, leading to an overvaluation of 6.4 billion DKK. EjendomDanmark, the national trade association representing property owners and managers in Denmark, conducted a study to examine the accuracy of property valuations used to calculate taxes.The analysis compared […]

  • News round up

    Inflation hits: income reduced in most municipalities

    ·

    In 2023, many people in Denmark, especially in Jutland, saw their incomes fall when adjusted for inflation, despite the fact they formally earn more. A new study by the Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd (Workers’ Movement Business Council) shows that in 79 municipalities, the typical person had an income increase that was lower than inflation. This trend was […]

  • News round up

    51 municipalities are threatened by flooding

    ·

    A new flood risk mapping report from Denmark’s Coastal Directorate has revealed a significant increase in the number of municipalities at risk of flooding, with the number rising from 27 to 51. The updated map, released today, identifies areas most vulnerable to flooding due to sea and watercourses.The report focuses on two key flood scenarios—storm […]

  • News round up

    Denmark has the fourth-highest fines for minor speed limit violations

    ·

    Denmark is in fourth place on a list of European countries with the highest fines for minor speeding violations, according to a study by DiscoverCars.com. The ranking focuses on fines for exceeding a 50 km/h speed limit by 14 km/h, which is common in urban areas.The study found that Denmark is one of the most […]

  • News round up

    Today is the world Arabic language day

    ·

    Today, December 18, marks World Arabic Language Day, an annual celebration since 2012 recognizing Arabic’s profound contributions to global culture, knowledge, and diversity.

    Arabic is spoken by over 450 million people worldwide and holds official status in nearly 25 countries. As one of the six official languages of the United Nations, it is a cornerstone of cultural and linguistic diversity. Arabic’s influence extends beyond linguistic borders—it has been a key vehicle for transmitting knowledge, from preserving Greek and Roman texts to fueling the intellectual Renaissance in Europe.

    “Today we are celebrating Arabic Language Scientific Day, which represents a timeless source of knowledge. It carries within it a rich heritage and inexhaustible treasures of wisdom,” is the comment from the Embassy of Saudi Arabia.

  • News round up

    New right-wing party increases the risk of vote waste – could benefit Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Member of Folketinget and former chairman of Nye Borgerlige, Lars Boje Mathiesen, has obtained enough signatures to be eligible to run for the Danish Parliament.This means that Boje’s party, Borgernes Parti, is on the ballot in the next election, which will take place no later than October 31, 2026.Lars Boje Mathiesen was previously a member […]

  • News round up

    Christmas will probably not be white but grey

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A mild December seems to continue throughout the Holidays next week and once again shatter all dreams of a White Christmas in Denmark.“A nationwide white Christmas is unlikely,” says DR Vejret meteorologist Thomas Mørk.Mild winds from the west are causing relatively high temperatures this December.Right now, we are at temperatures between 9 and 12 degrees. […]

  • News round up

    Nordic Waste owners face huge claims after environmental scandal

    ·

    Back in January, the waste treatment company Nordic Waste went bankrupt after a highly publicized case of a landslide with contaminated soil at Ølst, near Randers.After the landslide, a large bill must be paid for the clean-up work.Nordic Waste owner in rare interview: “We should have communicated more”The bankruptcy estate of Nordic Waste has raised […]

  • News round up

    Foreign Minister gains access to private jet travel without justification

    ·

    According to Ekstra Bladet, the 2025 budget agreement allows Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen (M) and future foreign ministers to charter private jets without providing justification, aligning their privileges with those of the prime minister. The agreement also shifts the financial responsibility for such travel from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of […]

  • News round up

    Christmas traffic on the Great Belt Bridge

    ·

    Sund & Bælt predicts over 250,000 travelers will cross the Great Belt Bridge during the Christmas holidays. Although traffic levels are expected to rise, significant delays are unlikely. The busiest day is anticipated to be December 26th, with the heaviest traffic occurring from 10 AM to 3 PM. Travelers are encouraged to plan their trips […]

  • News round up

    Denmark invests DKK 145 million in green technology projects

    ·

    In 2024, 38 innovative projects will share a total of DKK 145 million in grants from the Ministry of Environment and Equality’s Environmental Technology Development and Demonstration Program (MUDP). These projects focus on solutions for critical environmental, nature, and climate challenges.The selected initiatives address issues such as the sustainable destruction of asbestos accumulating at recycling […]

  • News round up

    Activist Paul Watson is released and will not be extradited to Japan

    ·

    Canadian-American environmental activist Paul Watson will not be extradited to Japan. The decision came from the Danish Ministry of Justice, as announced by his defense lawyer, Julie Stage, to the news agency Ritzau.

    As a result, he was released from the prison in Greenland where he had been detained for months.

    According to DR, his lawyer Jonas Christoffersen said, “I have always believed that it was a trivial case that could not justify an extradition, and I am most annoyed that it has cost him five months of his life.”

    Watson was arrested in Nuuk based on a Japanese arrest warrant. Japan sought his extradition and prosecution for an incident in Antarctica in 2010.

    According to the Japanese authorities, Watson helped damage a whaling ship and also prevented Japanese whalers from carrying out their work.

    During these months, he has received massive solidarity from both the public and VIPs.

  • News round up

    New agreement strengthens maternal and birth care in Denmark

    ·

    The Danish government, along with SF, Radikale Venstre, Enhedslisten, and The Alternative, has agreed on a new deal to strengthen the birth sector, benefiting both expectant mothers and healthcare staff.The agreement allocates DKK 68.2 million annually from 2025 to fund several initiatives. One of the key measures is that women who give birth multiple times […]

  • News round up

    Companies withdraw products depicting king Frederik without consent

    ·

    Two companies have been told to stop selling products featuring King Frederik and other members of the royal family without permission. The Royal House reported the issue to the Consumer Ombudsman, who stepped in.One company, Sighs ApS, sold Christmas ornaments showing King Frederik, Queen Mary, and Queen Margrethe on Facebook and Instagram. Another company sold […]

  • News round up

    Government to strengthen equal treatment of Greenlanders in Denmark

    ·

    The Danish government has announced new initiatives to combat discrimination and strengthen equal treatment of Greenlanders residing in Denmark. A key measure includes establishing a new state entity under the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, tasked with coordinating efforts to ensure equality for Greenlanders across various sectors.Additionally, the government will introduce a Greenlandic version of […]

  • News round up

    Many farmers will take their land out and take compensation from the state

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A central part of the so-called “Green Tripartite Agreement” is that Danish farmers must take parts of their land out of use with the possibility of being financially compensated by the Danish state.Danish government strikes major green dealThe application round for this scheme has just closed, and interest has been greater than expected.Farmers and landowners […]

  • News round up

    90% of products from online marketplaces fail safety tests

    ·

    Ninety percent of products from online marketplaces have failed to meet EU safety standards, according to a new investigation by the Danish Safety Technology Authority (Sikkerhedsstyrelsen). The inspection covered 100 items purchased from ten platforms, including Amazon, Temu, and Shein, with many products deemed illegal or dangerous.The study focused on categories such as toys, electrical […]

  • News round up

    Mandatory pension fund loses billions on Swedish battery factory

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Almost all wage earners in Denmark pay into the ATP pension fund through their employer. Full-time employees pay 99 kroner a month, while their employer contributes double that.ATP is the abbreviationfor Arbejdsmarkedets TillægsPension. The scheme was introduced in 1964 as a supplement to the state pension.Now the fund stands to lose DKK 2.3 billion in […]

  • News round up

    Randers to reject State loan for landslide recovery

    ·

    Randers Municipality is facing a large bill for the cleanup and rebuilding after a landslide in Ølst, with costs nearing 300 million kroner. The state has offered a loan of 270 million kroner to help cover the expenses, but local politicians are likely to reject it. TV reports it. Many members of the city council, […]

  • News round up

    New firework rules

    ·

    New firework regulations in Denmark aim to tighten control over sales and usage. Fireworks can now only be sold between December 15 and December 31, and private individuals may only set them off on December 31 and January 1. DR reports it. The changes, introduced as part of the government’s legislative program, come with increased […]

  • News round up

    Danes set new spending record in December 2023 retail

    ·

    Danes spent a record 38.5 billion DKK in retail during December 2023, marking a 3.2% increase compared to the previous year, according to Statistics Denmark. The holiday season, traditionally the peak for consumer spending, saw bookstores, toy stores, and kitchenware shops experiencing particularly high demand. December accounted for 9.7% of the year’s total retail turnover, […]

  • News round up

    Go ahead to Novo Nordisk’s giant acquisition

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Novo Holdings has received the green light for its giant acquisition of the American pharmaceutical manufacturer Catalent, Ritzau reports.According to a stock exchange announcement, all regulatory conditions for the completion of the acquisition have now been met, which includes approval in the EU, by competition authorities and in the USA.“The parties are now free to […]

  • News round up

    Fedtemøg is Danish word of the year

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Every year, the Danish Language Board selects the Danish word of the year. It typically reflects a person or an event that has influenced the lives of Danes in the past year.This year, the honor goes to “Fedtemøg”, DR writes.Besides being difficult to pronounce for an international, the meaning is also quite tricky.Fedtemøg is the […]

  • News round up

    Brit Sanjay Shah gets maximum sentence for billion-dollar fraud against the Danish state

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    54-year-old Brit Sanjay Shah was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday for the largest fraud to date against the Danish state.In addition to the prison sentence, Shah was expelled from Denmark and denied the right to engage in business management.Further, an amount of more than seven billion DKK was confiscated from Mr. Shah, […]

  • News round up

    Demonstrations disrupt morning traffic in Copenhagen

    ·

    Several key traffic routes in central Copenhagen were blocked by demonstrators this morning. Long queues formed on Ågade towards the lakes at the intersection of Falkoner Allé and Jagtvej, with traffic backed up further on Åboulevarden. Additionally, a demonstration took place at the intersection of H.C. Andersens Boulevard and Tietgensgade.

    Police are present at both locations and managing the situation. The protests caused significant delays during the morning rush hour, and authorities are urging commuters to find alternative routes.

    For information about the traffic, you can visit DR Trafik.

  • News round up

    Sydbank signs 3 billion DKK financing deal with EIB

    ·

    Sydbank has entered into an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to provide 3 billion DKK in financing for larger Danish companies. This Linked Risk Sharing arrangement, a first in Denmark, allows EIB to guarantee up to 50% of each loan, enabling Sydbank to expand its lending capacity.The financing is aimed at companies with […]

  • News round up

    These are the days when Danes travel the most by train

    ·

    In 2024, Denmark’s S-trains set new records, with November emerging as the busiest month of the year. The highest single-day ridership was recorded on Friday, November 29, with 451,704 passengers. This remarkable day combined Black Friday shopping, Christmas parties, and a soccer match between Brøndby and AaB. It marked the busiest day for S-trains in […]

  • News round up

    Municipal plan unanimously approved: 40,000 new homes in 12 years

    ·

    Christoffer Friis Christensen

    The new municipal plan has been unanimously approved by Copenhagen’s City Council, setting the course for the city’s development over the next 12 years. The plan aims to address housing shortages, rising costs, and the need for sustainable growth as the capital’s population is expected to exceed 750,000 by 2050.The plan outlines the construction of […]

  • News round up

    Aarhus will address parking accessibility for residents with disabilities

    ·

    Aarhus will address the issue of mobility and inclusivity for its residents with disabilities. As part of the Rapid Applications for Transport (RAPTOR) programme, the city has identified a critical challenge: the lack of real-time data and effective management of accessible parking spaces in its urban center.Accessible parking is important for ensuring that people with […]

  • News round up

    Copenhagen University has a new rector

    ·

    Copenhagen University has appointed a new rector, DR reports. The university’s board has unanimously selected David Dreyer Lassen, a professor, economist, and current pro-rector, to lead the institution.Lassen will take office in March next year, succeeding Henrik C. Wegener, who has served as rector since 2017. “KU (Copenhagen University) must be a leading university. This […]

  • News round up

    25,000 SOSUs missing, says FOA

    ·

    A severe shortage of social and healthcare workers (SOSU) could jeopardize welfare for Denmark’s growing elderly population, warns FOA, Denmark’s third-largest trade union, which primarily represents workers in municipalities and regions, along with private sector employees.According to FOA, nearly 25,000 additional SOSU employees will be needed by 2034 to maintain the current level of care […]

  • News round up

    Electricity prices to hit record high Thursday

    ·

    Electricity prices are set to reach an all-time high in Denmark on Thursday, December 12, according to Norlys, the country’s largest integrated energy and telecommunications group. Between 5–6 PM, the base electricity price will spike to 6.98 DKK/kWh, marking the highest level in years and exceeding the most expensive hours during the 2022 energy crisis.“While […]

  • News round up

    House prices rise across Denmark

    ·

    New data from Boligsiden’s Market Index reveals a steady rise in house and condominium prices across Denmark in 2024, driven by falling interest rates and a stable economic climate.From November 2023 to November 2024, the average sale price for houses, including townhouses, increased by 5%, reaching 17,671 DKK per square meter. All regions experienced growth, […]

  • News round up

    Heavy traffic expected on December 26th

    ·

    The Danish Road Directorate predicts this year’s Christmas traffic will spread over several days, but travelers are still advised to avoid peak hours to minimize delays. December 26th, in particular, is expected to see significant congestion.With Christmas Eve falling on a Tuesday, the typical pre-Christmas traffic rush on December 23rd may be distributed over a […]

  • News round up

    Mette Frederiksen among world’s most powerful women

    ·

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been named one of the world’s most powerful women in 2023, according to Forbes. She is the only Dane on the prestigious list, which ranks 100 influential women across politics, business, and entertainment.Frederiksen ranks 78th this year, a slight drop from her 72nd position in 2022. Among women in politics, […]

  • News round up

    Børsen set to reopen by late 2025

    ·

    The Stock Exchange, severely damaged by fire in April 2023, is on track for a partial reopening by the end of 2025. Dansk Erhverv has announced plans to return to the iconic Slotsholmen location, although only specific sections of the building will be ready by that time. Danish newspaper Berlingske reports it.The fire, which occurred […]

  • News round up

    Greenland’s new initiatives motivate sex offenders to seek treatment

    ·

    In an effort to combat sexual offenses, Greenland has introduced initiatives encouraging convicted sex offenders to voluntarily participate in sexological treatment. Since 2022, more than 70% of eligible offenders have agreed to treatment.The program, referred to as “Inussuk,” meaning “guidepost,” is designed to reduce sexual offenses, particularly against children. It includes group therapy and individual […]

  • News round up

    Teenager stabbed at Horsens school

    ·

    A 15-year-old student was stabbed at Bankagerskolen in Horsens (Jutland) on Tuesday afternoon, a primary school, leaving the local community shaken. The episode occurred in the hallway of the school, where the teenager was attacked by two boys, aged 15 and 16. The victim sustained stab wounds to both shoulders and his left elbow, and […]

  • News round up

    October added to expectations of a record year for tourism in Denmark

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    October set a record for overnight stays – 3.3 million internationals slept in a Danish bed, Turisme.nu reports.This number has never been higher, and Tourism Minister Morten Dahlin is enthused.“Tourism creates growth and jobs throughout the country, and positive progress must continue. Time and again, Danish tourism shows strong results, and this is no exception,” […]

  • News round up

    Smålandshavet may become Denmark’s next and largest national park

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The waters between Sjælland, Lolland, Falster and Møn, also called Smålandshavet, may become Denmark’s sixth national park.A broad political majority has agreed to initiate a preliminary study to assess whether the area is suitable for becoming a new national park.A preliminary study consists of a review of natural areas and cultural history, a landscape analysis […]

  • News round up

    Grocery prices are skyrocketing

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    If you think that grocery prices have gone up, no wonder.  New figures from Danmarks Statistik show that prices on daily necessities such as flour, groats, breakfast cereals and pasta rose significantly in November, according to Jyllands-Posten.Over the past year, food prices have risen by 3.9 percent. Since January 2022, when inflation hit, the price […]

  • News round up

    Ikea criticized for greenwashing in new documentary

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Green forests all around, old tree trunks with new, sprouting plants and insects crawling around the forest floor. This is how Ikea markets itself in advertising videos, where they explain why they ‘love wood’. Words like ‘sustainable’, ‘responsible forestry’ and ‘minimum environmental impact’ are spoken.This portrayal has experts criticizing the furniture giant for potential greenwashing […]

  • News round up

    Kalundborg Municipality introduces four-day workweek

    ·

    Kalundborg Municipality will implement a four-day workweek for its administrative staff starting January 1, 2025. According to DR, the change means the municipality’s main phone line will only be open from Monday to Thursday.Municipal director Jan Lysgaard explained the reason behind the decision to the Danish state television: “Like other municipalities and companies, we are […]

  • News round up

    Over 600,000 adult Danes struggle with basic reading and arithmetic skills

    ·

    A recent study reveals that over 600,000 adult Danes can only read short and simple paragraphs and have poor skills in both arithmetic and reading. The findings, part of the PIAAC study (Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies), show that nearly one in five Danes faces these challenges. The study evaluates adults’ basic […]

