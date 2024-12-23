Politics

Trump appoints ambassador to Denmark – contemplate ownership of Greenland

The 49-year-old businessman and entrepreneur Ken Howery will be the new US ambassador to Denmark. In a post on Truth Social, the incoming US president revisits the debate about the ownership of Greenland

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of The United States on January 20th. (photo: Pixabay/geralt)
The Copenhagen Post

Ken Howery previously served as the US ambassador to Sweden. Now he will replace Alan Leventhal as the Americans’ man in Denmark.“It is a great pleasure for me to announce Ken Howery as my choice to be the United States ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark. Ken is a globally renowned entrepreneur, investor and diplomat […]

