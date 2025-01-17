Politics

“Denmark forgets about Greenland all the time except for when something big is happening”

The Copenhagen Post held a conference yesterday to shed light on Greenland. The event featured key speakers, including a prominent figure to explain the situation to the international audience, with diplomats, journalists, and subscribers in attendance.

Masaana Egede explaining Greenland

In the debate about Greenland, one voice is often missing: Greenland itself. While Denmark and the US are politically fighting over the territory, its inhabitants and politicians emphasize all the time that they are the only ones entitled to decide what to do.To better understand Greenland’s sentiment on what is happening, The Copenhagen Post organized […]

