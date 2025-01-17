During the week that saw unprecedented attention on Greenland, Masaana Egede, the chief editor of Sermitsiaq.AG, Greenland’s leading newspaper, found himself in an endless streak of media appearances.Yesterday, he was the main speaker at a conference organized by The Copenhagen Post, with ambassadors, readers, and other journalists in attendance.Given his role, the recent developments surrounding […]
“Only a few people in Greenland would be comfortable as part of the USA. But talk of independence is at an all-time high”
