DSB has introduced a highly awaited feature in its mobile app, allowing passengers to select their seats when purchasing tickets.

This new addition comes in response to numerous requests from users who have been asking for the option to choose where they sit during their travels.

DSB announced it on X: “News: The long-awaited feature is now live in the DSB app. Many people have been asking for this feature in our app. That’s why we’re happy to announce that you can now choose a seat when buying a ticket.”