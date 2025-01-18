Politics

“War Tax”: Trump proposal would cost families in Denmark thousands 

Before even entering office, Donald Trump has made it clear that he expects NATO member states to increase their military spending. A new report by the Center for Political Studies (CEPOS) shows that this could come at a significant cost to the taxpayer

A military ship in the Artic Sea
Tristan Fender

President-elect Donald Trump has reignited debates over NATO defense spending with a new proposal imploring member states to dedicate 5% of their GDP to military budgets.Trump’s suggestion, a sharp escalation from the current 2% GDP target that many NATO members are still striving to meet, has been met with mixed reactions.Organizations like CEPOS (an independent, […]

