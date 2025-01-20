Business

Denmark holds its breath as Trump is inaugurated

Both Danish business and the Danish government are on alert on the day Donald Trump becomes the 47th president of the United States. If Trump repeats previous views on ownership of Greenland, it will mean “the most serious foreign policy crisis Denmark has had in generations,” according to Denmark’s foreign minister.

Denmark is waiting anxiously for what Donald Trump has in store.
The Copenhagen Post

On the day Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, many in Denmark are holding their breath.According to Danish business organizations, 100,000 jobs in Denmark are linked to exports to the United States.“There is a nervousness in Danish business in relation to what could hit us. Some of the […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs