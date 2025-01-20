On the day Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, many in Denmark are holding their breath.According to Danish business organizations, 100,000 jobs in Denmark are linked to exports to the United States.“There is a nervousness in Danish business in relation to what could hit us. Some of the […]
Denmark holds its breath as Trump is inaugurated
Both Danish business and the Danish government are on alert on the day Donald Trump becomes the 47th president of the United States. If Trump repeats previous views on ownership of Greenland, it will mean “the most serious foreign policy crisis Denmark has had in generations,” according to Denmark’s foreign minister.
Mette Frederiksen: “We have challenging times ahead”
Mette Frederiksen wrote a long post on Facebook before Trump’s inaugural speech. Unconventionally, Mette Frederiksen referred to the US president in her post, and she did so by calling him by his name. “We are likely facing a long and challenging period ahead,” she said.
Sales times around the capital decrease as buyers flee rising costs
As housing prices in the capital region continue to climb, more buyers are looking to surrounding municipalities for affordable options, a trend that has significantly reduced the time it takes to sell a home
“War Tax”: Trump proposal would cost families in Denmark thousands
Before even entering office, Donald Trump has made it clear that he expects NATO member states to increase their military spending. A new report by the Center for Political Studies (CEPOS) shows that this could come at a significant cost to the taxpayer
Copenhagen Silent Film Festival 2025 will be a Danish digitization milestone
The Copenhagen Silent Film Festival 2025 will take place from January 22 to 26, focusing on the digitization of over 400 Danish silent films.
“Only a few people in Greenland would be comfortable as part of the USA. But talk of independence is at an all-time high”
Editor-In-Chief of Greenland’s largest newspaper Sermitsiaq.AG, Masaana Egede discusses Trump Jr., media misrepresentation, deteriorating relations, ongoing discrimination, and the growing call for equality from the people of Greenland in a conference at The Copenhagen Post
Career
Record-breaking year for Danish tourism boosts job market
After a year of record-high numbers, the Danish tourism industry is set to experience substantial growth in job openings throughout the country
Denmark’s research boom: 7 out of 10 postdocs are internationals
Denmark’s universities are thriving as talents from abroad drives innovation, positioning the country as a leading destination for international researchers. Academic and industrial leaders are now struggling to retain it
New obligations for some internationals in cash benefit system
Starting January 1, 2025, Denmark introduced a new law targeting international citizens in the cash benefit system who fail to meet certain residency or employment criteria. The law requires these individuals to engage in work-related activities.
