Sales times around the capital decrease as buyers flee rising costs

As housing prices in the capital region continue to climb, more buyers are looking to surrounding municipalities for affordable options, a trend that has significantly reduced the time it takes to sell a home

Tristan Fender

According to figures from Boligsidens Markedsindeks, 18 municipalities across Denmark now see houses selling in less than 100 days on average.  While sales times increased slightly nationwide from 133 to 134 days in 2024, these municipalities, many of them surrounding Copenhagen, are experiencing a much faster turnover. Sales speed up in key municipalities The fastest selling areas remain close to the capital, with Albertslund leading the list at an average sales time of just 60 days. Other municipalities, such as Rødovre (74 […]

