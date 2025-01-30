Copenhagen Light Festival 2025 starts today with some first-time installations

The Copenhagen Light Festival 2025 officially starts tomorrow, January 31, at 6:00 pm, and runs until February 23. After a preview of five installations on January 16, over 50 light displays will illuminate the city, including new installations around the Lakes

The Copenhagen Light Festival is returning in 2025 with a series of light installations set to transform the city for a month. After a preview with five installations which opened on January 16, the festival officially starts January 31 at 6:00 pm. Over 50 light installations will illuminate the city until Sunday, February 23, at 10:00 pm.

As always, this year’s festival will feature installations across various parts of the city, including along the canals in the city center, where visitors can walk, run, or sail past the displays, with many beautifully mirrored in the water.

“For the first time, light installations will also feature around the Lakes, and festivalgoers can cycle or take the Metro to light oases at DR Byen, Ørestad, Refshaleøen, Bavnehøj, Outer Nørrebro, and Frederiksberg. The festival extends to Bavnehøj Cemetery, a resting place for people of all faiths, offering a new experience through a pre-opening event. Additionally, the festival will expand to Helsingør, inviting Copenhagen residents and tourists to explore more of the region. Several installations will be positioned along the waterfront,” says the staff.

It is the longest stretch ever at 9 km, as The Green Beam extends across the city from Tivoli, over the Film Roof at Cinemateket to the B&W Halls at Refshaleøen, and Frederiksberg Town Hall. Photo: Copenhagen Light Festival.

Along with these light installations, the festival will offer various activities for people of all ages. Guided walking and canal tours will be available, where the guides will share insights into the artistic displays. For those who prefer to explore on their own, the festival app provides an interactive map with routes for walking, cycling, and other transport options. There are also treasure hunts and photo competitions, with prizes like hot drinks for those who discover ten new installations.

Light over Øresund. Photo: Copenhagen Light Festival.

The Light Run, scheduled for February 9, will kick off the winter school holiday, with over 1,000 participants expected to join in light-themed costumes and chains. A short and slightly longer route will lead participants through the harbor, passing the festival’s installations.

Over the years, “Copenhagen Light Festival has gained extensive media coverage, with the last festival reaching 55 million mentions on social media and over 500 million exposures via news outlets worldwide,” the staff says.

For more information, you can visit the official website, where you will find the whole program with the installations and the events.

The website, as well as the app and the events, are also in English.