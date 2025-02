Starting February 1, Kvickly and SuperBrugsen will extend their opening hours across Denmark.

Stores will now open at 7 a.m. every day, compared to the current opening times of 8 or 9 a.m. Closing times will be no earlier than 8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. on weekends.

“Kvickly and SuperBrugsen cater particularly to families with children. They need maximum flexibility in their busy everyday lives. With the new, extended opening hours, we hope to make shopping a little easier for them – and all our other customers,” says Rikke Krause, chain director for Kvickly and SuperBrugsen.