Danish Originals S5 E4: Sharin Foo

In this episode of Danish Originals, Danish musician and singer Sharin Foo recalls her start with her band The Raveonettes, being signed by Columbia Records, and the excitement in being the first Danish band to play on The David Letterman Show twice.

She looks back on some of the highs and lows of her time in the global music industry. And she reflects on motherhood and rock ‘n’ roll, having a Danish-American daughter, and her own Danish-Chinese heritage.

Sharin selects a work by J.F. Willumsen from the SMK collection.

(Photographer: James D. Kelly)