Decrease in buses impact mobility and business in Denmark
·
Tristan Fender
A new analysis from DI Transport reveals that scheduled bus hours in Denmark have decreased by 12 percent since 2010, despite growing need for public transport. This affects mobility within the country, especially for the 38% of families who don’t own a car. The decline is worst in rural areas, where some municipalities are cutting all bus […]
Survey reveals well-being for upper-secondary students remains high
·
Benedicte Vagner
The Agency for IT and Learning has released the results from its survey of student well-being of upper-secondary students in 2024.
From a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest level of well-being, student well-being at high-schools and vocational schools was rated at a 4. This is consistent with other years. At FGU (preparatory basic education and training) the rating was at 3,8 which is similarly consistent with results since 2020.
For high-schools, student well-being scored the lowest in the category of “stress and worrying”, where it was rated at a 2.7 on an overall average.
In light of these results, Matthias Tesfaye, Minister of Children and Education, says “In a time of much public debate about the well-being of young people, it is important to remember that the vast majority of students are doing well and thrive in their education. Of course, this does not apply to all students. I am aware of that. There are still some who have problems and who need help. We must take this seriously and find good solutions. That is why I am very much looking forward to receiving recommendations from the Well-being Commission.”
Denmark launches its largest-ever marine restoration project to revive Øresund’s ecosystem
·
Tristan Fender
Denmark is launching the largest marine restoration project in the country’s history in Øresund, aiming to revive habitats for porpoises, cod and stonefish.Minister of the Environment Magnus Heunicke presented the restoration of Taarbæk Reef, where 40,000 tons of rock will be placed over an area the size of 14 football fields.“Today we are translating plans […]
Smartphones should be banned until 13 years of age – Government commission
·
The Copenhagen Post
In 2023, the government set up a commission for Well-Being to make recommendations and assessments regarding the well-being of children and young people in Denmark.On Tuesday, the commission gave its recommendations, Ritzau reports. Overall, it points to that there should be room for more play and movement in children’s everyday lives.The Well-Being Commission does not […]
Consumer Europe fights IT fraudsters who cheat on thousands of citizens
·
The Copenhagen Post
Copenhagen and other place names in the capital area are used to create credibility for fake online stores. Often, the perpetrators have no connection to the capital, but are based abroad, TV2 Kosmopol reports.Consumer Europe is a network of consumer authorities in all European countries that cooperate to eliminate cross-border crime. The network has lawyers […]
A large demonstration took place at Mærsk’s headquarters on Monday.The protest, led by activists from the Palistinian Youth Movement under the campaign “Mask off Mærsk”, accused the company of supporting Israel in the war in Gaza and demanded the Danish shipping giant stop supplying them with military equipment.Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was present among […]
Eight out of ten Ukrainian refugees in Denmark are employed, shows a new analysis by Danish Industry, Ritzau reports.In 2024, employment increased by almost 3,000 Ukrainian refugees. The number continues to rise.According to Steen Nielsen, deputy director of Danish Industry, this is a result of the special law that has made it possible for Ukrainians […]
Denmark announces new 2 billion DKK aid package to Ukraine on war anniversary
·
Tristan Fender
Denmark is providing an additional DKK 2 billion in aid to Ukraine, focusing on ammunition supplies and the formation of a Ukrainian brigade in cooperation with Nordic and Baltic countries. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the package during her visit to Ukraine on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion. This visit follows Denmark and its European […]
Tonight, the headquarters of the City of Copenhagen is illuminated in blue and yellow to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Copenhagen has provided shelter for thousands of Ukrainian refugees. Alongside the illumination, the Ukrainian flag flies at City Hall. Lord Mayor Lars Weiss (S) says that “On the third anniversary of […]
New collective agreement secures wage increases and benefits for 180,000 retail employees
·
Tristan Fender
A three-year collective agreement between the trade union HK Handel and Dansk Erhverv ensures wage increases and improved working conditions for 180,000 employees in Denmark’s retail sector.If approved by HK Handel memebers, the agreement will take effect from May 2025 and provide a total minimum wage increase of 1,723 DKK per month by 2027. Wages […]
New collective bargaining agreement secured for finance sector
·
Tristan Fender
A new three-year collective agreement covering 46,000 employees in Denmark’s financial sector has been reached between Finans Danmark and the Danish Finance Federation. The agreement, which runs until March 31, 2028, includes salary increases, greater flexibility in employment and improved conditions for workers. Salary The agreement secures a total salary increase of 7.4% over three years, with […]
28 % of parliamentary politicians experience physical harassment at least once a year. A new study from Aarhus University shows that more than one in four MPs in Denmark experience physical harassment – including being pushed, hit, and having things thrown at them – at least once a year.The survey was conducted by Helene Helboe […]
Tivoli’s green city park project has been delayed again
·
Tristan Fender
Turisme.nu reports that Tivoli’s plan for a green city park at the main entrance of the Tivoli Gardens has once again been delayed.The vision, initially presented in 2019 with support from Gehl Architects, aims to transform the area on Vesterbrogade by closing off traffic and creating a new green area in the city centre.The project […]
Tauson reaches final and biggest match of her career
·
Jesper Skeel
The Danish tennis sensation Clara Tauson is ready for the final in the Dubai Tennis Championship after a three set win over Karolina Muchova 6 – 4, 6 – 7, 6 – 3.
Throughout the match, Tauson had a strong serve, and deserved her place in the final, but
Muchova didn’t go without a fight, and the players had many remarkable duels.
Among them in the third set, Muchova delivered the shot of the day, with a magical loop. Tauson was close to the net, but Muchova caught her, with a loop, from a so-called tweener, hitting the ball between her legs, and while her back was facing the net.
The tournament is rated as a WTA 1000 tournament, which is just below the Grand Slams and the season finals.
In Saturdays final Tauson will face the teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva from Russia, who won her semi final versus Elena Rybakina.
Reaching the finals has secured the finalists at least 351.801 USD, and the winner will besides the title take home 597.000 USD
Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen and Elon Musk take swings at X
·
The Copenhagen Post
Denmark’s astronaut accuses Elon Musk of lying. This leads Musk to call Mogensen “an idiot”.The argument is based on a recent interview on Fox News, where Musk is interviewed together with Donald Trump.The interview is about the astronauts who are stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) due to safety problems on the vessel that […]
Agreement on wages in place for employees in stores in Denmark
·
The Copenhagen Post
The two bargaining organizations Dansk Erhverv and HK Handel have agreed on a three-year collective agreement for store employees, Ritzau writes.Dansk Erhverv represents the employers, while HK Handel represents the employees.According to TV2, store employees on minimum wage will receive a salary increase of around 1,700 kroner per month when it is fully phased in […]
Denmark expands egg donation rules to help childless individuals
·
Tristan Fender
The Danish government has reached an agreement to make egg donation more accessible, reducing wait times for fertility treatment. The changes will take effect on January 1st 2026, following a change to the Executive Order on Assisted Reproduction. Under current rules, eggs can only be donated if a specific recipient has been found, a practice known as […]
The number of wage earners in Denmark rose by 4,600 in December 2024, an increase of 0.2% compared to November, according to the new report from Dammarks Statistik. In total, 3,040,100 people were employed as wage earners. This is an all time record.The private sector, which includes businesses and organizations, saw an increase of 4,700 […]
Government removes sanctions for cash benefit recipients
·
Tristan Fender
The Danish Parliament passed a bill removing strict sanctions for active recipients of the cash benefit, Kontanthjælp, effective March 1st. The cash benefit is financial assistance provided to individuals unable to support themselves, often due to unemployment or other challenges like addiction, disability or mental illness. Previously, municipalities could stop payments for three months if recipients […]
DR editor-in-chief steps down following documentary controversy
·
Tristan Fender
Thomas Falbe, editor-in-chief of DR News, has resigned following criticism over the documentary Greenland’s White Gold. At first, DR defended the documentary but later removed it after discovering inaccuracies in its content. The issue was a graph that inaccurately depicted Denmark’s financial gains from Greenlandic cryolite. The graph was later removed, however, the documentary contained interviews with […]
According to Statistik Denmark’s annual report, Denmark’s GDP increased by 3.6% in 2024. The growth in the fourth quarter was 1.6% when adjusted for price changes and seasonal fluctuations. The industrial sector, particularly the pharmaceutical industry, played a key role in driving this growth throughout the year, contributing significantly to the positive economic performance.This growth […]
SAS has published its annual report, showing an operating result of minus 1.4 billion DKK, as reported by Finans. The company also had a revenue of approximately 30 billion DKK. The result for the fiscal year 2023/2024, running from November 2023 to October 2024, stands at around 1 billion DKK. This is SAS’s first report […]
Yesterday, US President Trump attacked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him “a dictator.” An attack that surprised many and upset most of the Western countries.Danish PM Mette Frederiksen later yesterday, talking to Danish TV DR, said, “I don’t understand this attack on Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy is a democratically elected and, moreover, an extraordinarily skilled political leader […]
The Government has 21 billion DKK more than expected
·
Sofus Sommer Grønlund
Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen (S) announced earlier today that the fiscal room will be increased by 21.25 billion DKK in 2030. This means that more funds will be available to the government without the need to raise taxes or cut expenditures.Many believe that the money will be used to strengthen Denmark’s defense. It is not […]
Denmark embraces EU lid rule, boosting plastic recycling
·
Tristan Fender
Dansk Retursystem, a non-profit organization which oversees the deposit system in Denmark, reports that 99% of plastic bottles are now returned with their lids on, following the EU directive requiring attached caps on beverage containers. This number increased from 90% before the regulation and results in an additional 126 tons of plastic being recycled annually […]
Chairman of Teachers’ Association criticizes education reform
·
Tristan Fender
The decision to abolish the 10th grade as part of Denmark’s education reform has drawn criticism from Gordon Ørskov Madsen, chairman of the Danish Teachers’ Association. While the new EPX education does a lot to improve on the current system, he argues that removing the 10th grade will have consequences. “Half of a youth cohort today […]
A new survey has shown which companies in Denmark are trusted the most and least. Novo Nordisk is at the top, followed by LEGO in second place. Other trusted companies in the top ten include Grundfos, Rema 1000, and Matas. Danfoss, IKEA, Normal, Vestas, Arla, and Jysk.The survey looked at eight areas, like how companies […]
Early Wednesday morning, bright streaks were seen across Denmark’s sky as space debris burned up in the atmosphere. The phenomenon, visible around 4:45 AM, was captured in multiple videos.Experts at suggest the objects were likely old Starlink satellites or remnants of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket rather than meteors. Such sightings are rare but have […]
Copenhagen Airport temporarily closed its airspace earlier today after a man, fleeing from the police, crashed his car into a fence near the Flyvergrillen restaurant and entered the airport’s airfield.According to press officer Julie Boll, all departures and arrivals were halted, though air traffic impact remained minimal. Passengers were still advised to arrive as planned […]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced today that the government will give the defense chief more control over Denmark’s military investments. She spoke during a Q&A session at the Folketinget after returning from a summit with EU and NATO leaders on the future of Ukraine.“We are in the most dangerous situation of our lifetime,” Frederiksen said. […]
Sunset Boulevard, Denmark’s largest Danish-owned fast-food chain, has reported another record year. The company, which operates its own brand of restaurants, saw a 13% revenue increase in 2024 compared to 2023. Pre-tax profits rose from DKK 29.2 million to DKK 41.8 million.CEO Jens Broch attributes the growth to a focus on customer experience, employee incentives, […]
More young people in Denmark are investing than ever before, with those under 40 leading the growth. Investment funds are especially popular among young investors, though they still invest smaller amounts than older generations.This is what an analysis by the platform MyBanker says.Between 2019 and 2023, the number of Danes over 17 investing in stocks […]
Hundreds of people in the line for Noma’s exclusive fastelavnsbolle
·
Tristan Fender
On Sunday, a line of locals and tourists stretched from Noma all the way to Margretheholm.
Wrapped in scarves and gloves, the people braved subzero temperatures, waiting in anticipation for the chance to taste Noma’s exclusive Fastelavnsbolle.
Fastelavnsboller are a beloved Danish tradition, with bakeries across the city competing to craft the most innovative and delicious versions each year.
But this year, Noma’s take on the classic stood out.
Created by head dessert chef Francisco Migoya, the bun is a water cake, filled with nut cream made from pumpkin seeds, layered with a chestnut, vanilla, and muscovado sugar filling,g and topped with freeze-dried raspberries.
Surprisingly, this high-end twist on the pastry came with a price tag of only 45 kroner.
With 400 buns available, the demand was overwhelming and early arrival was essential.
The queue began forming well before the opening hours. Each person was allowed to buy only two buns, but with the limited supply, it didn’t take long for the numbers to drop.
By midday, only 200 buns remained, forcing staff to start cutting off the line, leaving many customers to return home disappointed and with an empty stomach.
Among the crowd, Noma’s co-owner, René Redzepi, could be spotted helping manage the rush.
Despite the chaotic scene, the atmosphere was one of camaraderie, as people bonded over their shared excitement for the one-of-a-kind treat.
For those who missed out, the disappointment must be immeasurable.
This was a one-day-only event, and with no guarantee it will return next year.
Today, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and other European leaders are attending an emergency meeting in Paris, called by French President Macron. The meeting comes as concerns grow over Donald Trump’s involvement in the Ukraine peace process. Reports suggest the leaders will discuss US efforts to exclude Europe from the peace talks, Europe’s stance on Ukraine’s […]
A new economic forecast from the Economic Council of the Labour Movement (Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd, AE) predicts continued job growth in Denmark through 2026. The forecast also expects stable inflation and rising productivity.Employment is projected to increase by 9,000 in 2025 and 2,000 in 2026. AE expects the economy to remain stable, with GDP growing by […]
Denmark’s Minister for Business, Morten Bødskov, is visiting the United States to support Danish companies and discuss trade policies. He is visiting Houston and Washington, D.C., to meet with Danish businesses and members of the U.S. Congress.The visit comes after recent statements from former President Donald Trump about possible higher tariffs. This could affect Danish […]
Several train routes in Denmark are affected by delays and cancellations on Monday. DSB reports that a signal failure between Slagelse and Sorø is causing 20-minute delays. A similar issue in Aarhus and Vejle is also affecting travel.
Fewer trains are running between Fredericia and Aarhus until 1 PM. Some InterCity trains between Aarhus and Esbjerg are canceled. Local trains, including those between Thisted, Struer, and Aarhus, are also disrupted.
Banedanmark is working to fix the problems, but there is no clear time for normal service. Travelers are advised to check Rejseplanen for updates.
11:00 Update
Train services in Denmark continue to face significant disruptions due to persistent signal failures, impacting operations across several routes, according to the latest update from DSB.
At present, only one InterCity train is running per hour between Fredericia/Middelfart and Copenhagen H/Østerport. Regular InterCity trains between Fredericia and Copenhagen H/Østerport have been canceled, along with some others that typically run between Copenhagen Airport and Slagelse/Odense.
InterCity services between Esbjerg and Copenhagen are still running, but they will now make an unscheduled stop in Langeskov, located on Funen. Some ICLyn trains connecting Copenhagen Airport and Aarhus are also being merged with other services between Ringsted and Odense.
CJEU Advocate General deems Denmark’s ghetto package racially discriminatory
·
Tristan Fender
The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) Advocate General issued an opinion yesterday, stating that Denmark’s “Ghetto Package” legislation breaches EU race discrimination law.The initiative, created in 2018, was meant to reduce not-for-profit housing in areas designated as “ghettos”.These areas were classified as such, based on the number of residents from “non-Western” backgrounds. […]
These are difficult days for Ukraine, after Trump stated that the US will not be guaranteeing its territorial integrity and its entry into NATO and the EU.These are among the topics that will be discussed at the Munich Security Conference, a forum that brings together many heads of state and government officials, establishing it as […]
Housing remains the largest expense for households in Denmark, accounting for nearly one-third of total spending, according to Statistics Denmark’s 2023 Consumption Survey.The report reveals that the country’s 2.7 million households spent an average of 375,250 DKK on total consumption last year. Of this, approximately 119,000 DKK went toward housing, which includes rent or mortgage […]
As of January 28, Uber has opened up again in Copenhagen through its partnership with Drivr (who arranges the availability of drivers and mobile vehicles). The company initially closed its services in Denmark in 2017, as there were several elements that did not meet the Danish taxi law. Over the past two weeks since its […]
TV2 and Superliga launch initiative to combat hate speech in football
·
Tristan Fender
TV 2, the Divisionsforeningen, and the Players’ Association have launched a new initiative called “Stop before | the line” to combat hate speech and discriminatory behavior in football. The campaign seeks to promote respect, inclusion, and acceptance both on and off the field. It highlights the importance of keeping emotions in check, preventing behavior that […]
Copenhagen apartment prices have doubled over the last decade
·
Tristan Fender
New figures from Boligsidens Markedsindeks show that apartment prices in Copenhagen have doubled over the past ten years, reaching a record-high average of 56,637 DKK per square meter in JanuaryThis is a 100% increase from December 2014, when prices averaged 28,281 DKK per square meter.Birgit Daetz, communications director and housing economist at Boligsiden, attributes this […]
Two people were killed in a traffic accident on Wednesday evening near Bjerge, on Highway 22 between Kalundborg and Slagelse. The collision involved a car and a truck, and the exact circumstances are still under investigation. The truck driver, a 50-year-old man, has died, and his family has been notified. The second victim, a younger […]
The DTU National Food Institute (DTU Fødevareinstituttet) conducted a study to determine the nutritional content of common takeaway meals in Denmark. The research focused on fat, salt, and calorie levels in different types of fast food, to identify the most fattening ones. The study analyzed 22 takeaway meals across eight categories: Asian dishes, burgers, pita […]
Greenlandic editor-in-chief warns: Danish media skewing political debate
·
Tristan Fender
As Greenland approaches a historic election, its relationship with Denmark remains tense. In a LinkedIn post, the editor-in-chief of Sermitsiaq, the most important Greenlandic media outlet, Masaana Egede, warned that Danish media’s coverage could distort Greenlandic politics. “TV 2 will be the end of the Danish Realm,” a source he respects told him, a statement he agrees […]
In 2024, the number of trips made on Denmark’s S-train network reached 112.1 million, according to reports by DSB to TV 2 Kosmopol. This number refers to the total number of individual journeys made by passengers, and of course not the number of rides made by the trains themselves.
It´s an average of 300,000 trips a day. This marks a 6% increase in travel compared to the previous year.
“As more and more people choose the S-train, it highlights the competitiveness of our service for the hundreds of thousands who rely on it daily,” said Aske Wieth-Knudsen, Deputy Director at DSB.
The peak travel day occurred on Friday, November 29, with 451,704 passengers. DSB attributes this surge to the combined effects of Black Friday shopping and festive Christmas lunches.
Help requests for eating disorders and self-harm rose by 22%
·
Sofus Sommer Grønlund
In 2024, the Association for Eating Disorders and Self-Harm reported a 22% increase in support requests, with a record 6,754 conversations held across phone, chat, SMS, and in-person consultations. This marks a rise from 5,273 conversations in 2023. In response to the growing demand, the association has extended the hours of its chat counseling service, […]
