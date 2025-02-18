Decrease in buses impact mobility and business in Denmark

The Agency for IT and Learning has released the results from its survey of student well-being of upper-secondary students in 2024.

From a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest level of well-being, student well-being at high-schools and vocational schools was rated at a 4. This is consistent with other years. At FGU (preparatory basic education and training) the rating was at 3,8 which is similarly consistent with results since 2020.

For high-schools, student well-being scored the lowest in the category of “stress and worrying”, where it was rated at a 2.7 on an overall average.

In light of these results, Matthias Tesfaye, Minister of Children and Education, says “In a time of much public debate about the well-being of young people, it is important to remember that the vast majority of students are doing well and thrive in their education. Of course, this does not apply to all students. I am aware of that. There are still some who have problems and who need help. We must take this seriously and find good solutions. That is why I am very much looking forward to receiving recommendations from the Well-being Commission.”