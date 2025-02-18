Superliga spring season opens and FC Copenhagen leads the table

Monday Randers FC and FC Copenhagen played the final game of the 18. Round of the Superliga, the first round in 2025.

Copenhagen won 2 – 1 after leading 2 – 0 by the break, but an early goal from Randers in the second half, ensured excitement to the last whistle, as Randers was the best side in the second half.

With the win, F.C Copenhagen ensured to remain on top of the table, neck to neck with F.C Midtjylland from Herning, who also won their game, and is also on 36 points, ahead of both AGF 31 points and Brøndby on 30 points, who also won their games.

Round 18

Randers FC 1 – 2 F. C Copenhagen

FC Midtjylland 1 – 0 Lyngby Boldklub

Sønderjyske 1 – 4 AGF

Silkeborg IF 0 – 1 Vejle Boldklub

Brøndby IF 4 – 1 Viborg FF

AaB ? – ? FC Nordsjælland (Postponed)

Still, four rounds remain before which six teams will be in the Championship games, and which six teams will fight to avoid relegation.