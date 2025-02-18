The Danish Connection: 16 February 2025

How a trade war with the U.S would affect the Danish economy, a deadly school shooting in Sweden and why wolves became a problem in Jutland

In this week’s episode, The Danish Connection delves into three significant stories affecting Denmark – from economic tensions to tragic events and ecological developments.

Potential US-Denmark Trade War: Economic Impact Analysis

Rachel examines the implications of a possible trade war between Denmark and the United States, focusing on Danish industries and key export products that American consumers might miss. The analysis provides insight into the economic interdependence between these long-standing allies and the potential consequences of deteriorating trade relations.

Tragedy in Sweden: Örebro School Shooting

Eva reports on the recent tragic events at Risbergska school in Örebro, Sweden, where 11 individuals, including the perpetrator, lost their lives. She explores the incident’s details and the approach of Scandinavian law enforcement and media in handling sensitive news, known for their discrete reporting style.

The Return of the Wolf to Denmark Causes Concern Among Jutlanders

Melissa investigates the reemergence of wolves in Jutland, Denmark, and explains the ecological significance of this development and the mixed reactions it has generated among local residents.

The Danish Connection is a platform for sharing immigrant experiences and international perspectives on Danish society. Tune in via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or through the direct link featured here.

This podcast is hosted and produced by Maria Eva De Sanctis, Rachel Sheary, and Melissa Marchi, in collaboration with The Copenhagen Post and Union KBH. You can follow it also on Instagram.