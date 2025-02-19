A new analysis from the Economic Council of the Labour Movement (Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd, AE) reveals that 17.4% of the workforce in Denmark face a challenging psychological work environment. Workers in nursing homes, social institutions, and the hospitality sector are particularly impacted and women are more likely than men to experience such conditions. A difficult work environment is defined […]
One in five employees in Denmark in mentally straining conditions
Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.
Career