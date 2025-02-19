Jon Beardmore, a 51-year-old consultant from New Zealand, embarked on a remarkable year-long journey across seven continents with an unusual mission: to hand-deliver postcards. His adventure, which began in early 2024, is inspired by a 200-year-old postal tradition in the Galapagos Islands. Jon Beardmore and the Galapagos postbox.Sailors once left letters in a wooden barrel, hoping […]
From Galapagos to Humlebæk: The man delivering mail across the world
