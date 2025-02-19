News

In Denmark 50.8 percent of people in STEM are women 

According to Eurostat, in 2023, Denmark had the highest representation of female scientists and engineers in the EU, at 50.8 percent in the workforce, covering a variety of activities in the STEM field. 

Denmark has the highest share of female scientists and engineers (photo credit: pixabay)
Benedicte Vagner

In 2023, the last year for which data are available, 7.7 million women were employed in science and engineering in the EU. Overall, Denmark had the highest representation of female scientists and engineers, making up 50.8% of the country’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) workforce.As reported by Eurostat, the representation of female scientists and […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs