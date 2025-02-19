What Are You Doing in Denmark? The Danish royalty

In this episode, the royal expert Anna Marie, is back to talk about some of Denmark’s most intriguing kings and queens, dive into the life and legacy of King Christian IX and more.

This week Derek, Conrad, and Brooke welcome back our resident royal expert, Anna Marie, for another fascinating look at Danish royalty. She kicks things off by quizzing us on some of Denmark’s most intriguing kings and queens before diving into the life and legacy of King Christian IX.

How did a king from a relatively small nation manage to shape several European monarchies for generations? And what did these new alliances mean for Denmark’s place on the world stage?

King Christian IX of Denmark wasn’t just a ruler—he was the ultimate matchmaker. Known as the “Father-in-Law of Europe,” he strategically married off his children and grandchildren to the most powerful thrones of the 19th and 20th centuries, turning Denmark into an unexpected royal powerhouse—one wedding at a time.

Don’t forget to share this podcast with any friends who have made the move to Denmark.

You can listen to the episode also on Apple Podcast, YouTube, and Acast.

Don’t forget to share this podcast with any friends who have made the move to Denmark!

The Copenhagen Post on Instagram

What Are You Doing in Denmark on Instagram

What Are You Doing in Denmark on Youtube