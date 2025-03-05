Aqua and Bryan Adams will kick off Tivoli summer season

Danish-Norwegian Europop band Aqua and other artists will join Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams for performances at Tivoli in 2025.

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of Aqua’s legendary album Aquarius. On July 4th, they’ll return to Tivoli for a night of classic hits, including Barbie Girl, My Oh My, and Roses Are Red.

For Aqua, playing at Friday Rock holds a special place in their hearts: “There’s something magical about performing at Tivoli. It’s steeped in history and adventure, and every time we step on stage, it feels like entering a fairytale world where anything can happen,” the band wrote in a statement.

Tivoli’s Director of Culture, Frederik Wiedemann, added: “We’re thrilled that Fredagsrock will once again feature some of Denmark’s most beloved artists, from Saint Clara to Aqua, as well as international acts like Sweden’s Veronica Maggio and global star Bryan Adams.”

The season kicks off in April

Tivoli will open its summer season on April 4th, with an Easter theme. Fans can look forward to the first Friday Rock concert of the year on April 25th, featuring one of Denmark’s biggest pop talents, Saint Clara.

There’s also a musical treat in store for June 20th when Swedish pop sensation Veronica Maggio and her band will play Fredagsrock. Known for her infectious energy on stage, Maggio will perform hits like Välkommen in, Jag kommer, and Måndagsbarn.

Bryan Adams will also be performing at Friday Rock and Saturday Hits in 2025. In January, Tivoli announced that the Canadian rock star will take the stage on August 8th and 9th—Friday Rock at 10:00 PM and Saturday Hits at 9:00 PM.

The full programme is still being finalized and is expected to be ready by March.