Novo Nordisk lowers price of Wegovy in the U.S. significantly

Both Danish players will start the tournament in the second round, and Rune will face French, and Tauson will face.

Both Danes are considered favourites as Rune who is seeded 12# in the tournament is facing French Corentin Moutet currently ranked #79 in the world.

Rune has struggled with illness, and comes from 6 wins and 6 losses this year, whereas Tauson, has had a great start to the 2025 by reaching the finals in the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai, and must be confident with her all time high on the WTA rankings as number #22

Tauson will face the worlds number #53Camilla Osorio from Columbia who surprisingly won against former Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, in the first round of the American tournament.

Indian Wells is played on hardcourt and ranks just below the Grand Slams and the Season finals.