PostNord Denmark has officially announced that it will stop collecting and delivering letters at the beginning of 2026. The decision marks the end of an era for the postal service, which has struggled for years with declining letter volumes and financial difficulties. PostNord will continue delivering letters throughout 2025, but after the New Year, the […]
PostNord quits letter delivery and 1,500 employees will be fired
After 400 years of service, the Danish-Swedish delivery company has announced this morning that by the beginning of 2026 it will not deliver letters anymore
Long-term unemployment is double for non-Western immigrants
An analysis from the Labour Movement’s Business Council shows that the rate in long-term unemployment for non-Western immigrants is 1.8 times higher than for Danes. In other words, a chronic unemployment situation is way more probable for non-Western internationals.
PostNord quits letter delivery and 1,500 employees will be fired
After 400 years of service, the Danish-Swedish delivery company has announced this morning that by the beginning of 2026 it will not deliver letters anymore
Minister proposes major changes to rules for international students in Denmark
The increasing number of Nepalese students coming to Denmark and working in various industries, along with their spouses, is raising concerns within government ranks. Immigration and Integration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek has announced his intention to introduce stricter rules for everyone.
Denmark to invest heavily in vocational education
The Danish government will allocate one billion DKK annually from 2030 to improve vocational education. The initiative aims to lower dropout rates, enhance training quality, and address labor shortages by increasing financial support for schools, teacher training, and international study opportunities.
Increase in funding will transform the Danish military
The massive government investments in the Danish military, that has taken place since the beginning of the Russian Ukrainian conflict, will transform the Danish defense capabilities.
International women struggle with Familieretshuset after leaving abusive relationships
International women have contacted The Copenhagen Post concerning domestic abuse and dealing with Familieretshuset after leaving their Danish partners.
Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.
Career
Long-term unemployment is double for non-Western immigrants
An analysis from the Labour Movement’s Business Council shows that the rate in long-term unemployment for non-Western immigrants is 1.8 times higher than for Danes. In other words, a chronic unemployment situation is way more probable for non-Western internationals.
Minister proposes major changes to rules for international students in Denmark
The increasing number of Nepalese students coming to Denmark and working in various industries, along with their spouses, is raising concerns within government ranks. Immigration and Integration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek has announced his intention to introduce stricter rules for everyone.
Denmark to invest heavily in vocational education
The Danish government will allocate one billion DKK annually from 2030 to improve vocational education. The initiative aims to lower dropout rates, enhance training quality, and address labor shortages by increasing financial support for schools, teacher training, and international study opportunities.