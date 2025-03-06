Business

PostNord quits letter delivery and 1,500 employees will be fired

After 400 years of service, the Danish-Swedish delivery company has announced this morning that by the beginning of 2026 it will not deliver letters anymore

It’s no longer ‘economically sustainable’ to send letters, said PostNord in December 2023

PostNord Denmark has officially announced that it will stop collecting and delivering letters at the beginning of 2026. The decision marks the end of an era for the postal service, which has struggled for years with declining letter volumes and financial difficulties. PostNord will continue delivering letters throughout 2025, but after the New Year, the […]

Career

  • Long-term unemployment is double for non-Western immigrants

    Long-term unemployment is double for non-Western immigrants

    An analysis from the Labour Movement’s Business Council shows that the rate in long-term unemployment for non-Western immigrants is 1.8 times higher than for Danes. In other words, a chronic unemployment situation is way more probable for non-Western internationals.

  • Minister proposes major changes to rules for international students in Denmark

    Minister proposes major changes to rules for international students in Denmark

    The increasing number of Nepalese students coming to Denmark and working in various industries, along with their spouses, is raising concerns within government ranks. Immigration and Integration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek has announced his intention to introduce stricter rules for everyone.

  • Denmark to invest heavily in vocational education

    Denmark to invest heavily in vocational education

    The Danish government will allocate one billion DKK annually from 2030 to improve vocational education. The initiative aims to lower dropout rates, enhance training quality, and address labor shortages by increasing financial support for schools, teacher training, and international study opportunities.

