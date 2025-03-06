Career

Long-term unemployment is double for non-Western immigrants

An analysis from the Labour Movement’s Business Council shows that the rate in long-term unemployment for non-Western immigrants is 1.8 times higher than for Danes. In other words, a chronic unemployment situation is way more probable for non-Western internationals.

Long term unemployment in Denmark, area by area

The long-term unemployment rate is almost double for non-Western immigrants compared to people of Danish origin. This is according to an analysis from the Labour Movement’s Business Council (Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd, AE). According to the report, while 14.2% of the unemployed with Danish origins are long-term unemployed as of January 2025, the rate is 25.8% for […]

Jobs