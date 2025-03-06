Europe at a crossroads: from donor to architect of global aid

As The Copenhagen Post anticipated, the major Danish humanitarian organizations are facing hard times after the U.S. cut their funding. In other words, they are at a crossroads, writes Ali Al Mokdad, humanitarian manager and strategist.

Europe has long been a dominant force in global foreign aid, shaping humanitarian relief, development programs, and diplomatic engagement across continents. The European Union (EU) and its member states collectively provide more official development assistance (ODA) than any other global actor, surpassing both the United States and China. Yet, despite this financial power, Europe’s aid strategy remains fragmented, lacking the unified vision needed to translate its influence into long-term geopolitical impact.

Unlike other global powers, where foreign aid is a direct extension of a unified foreign policy, Europe’s approach remains fragmented, shaped by 27 national strategies driven by distinct historical ties, economic interests, and diplomatic priorities. The EU, as a bloc, lacks a clearly defined foreign policy and often aligns with its key transatlantic partner, the United States, rather than forging an independent strategic course. However, recent developments have exposed growing misalignment, particularly on aid strategies related to the conflict in Ukraine, shifting positions on the Middle East, and U.S. policies toward Canada.

This lack of cohesion limits Europe’s ability to leverage its foreign aid as a strategic instrument for global development, positioning it in a reactive role rather than using its vast resources to strategically shape global assistance. Without a unified vision, European aid risks being driven by short-term national interests rather than serving as a coordinated force for long-term global stability and influence.

As the world grapples with escalating crises—climate change, prolonged conflicts, and shifting global power dynamics—Europe faces a critical juncture. The issue is no longer about spending more; it is about spending smarter. Despite its vast aid contributions, the challenge lies in ensuring that this financial power translates into lasting impact.

This is a moment for decisive action: Europe must move beyond simply being the world’s largest donor and take the lead in making foreign aid more strategic, efficient, and impactful. By optimizing resources, aligning aid with long-term development goals, and ensuring smarter investments, Europe can transform its role from a financial contributor to a global leader in sustainable and effective assistance.

Europe’s foreign aid: A powerful yet fragmented approach

Europe’s global aid programs have historically been shaped by a mix of humanitarian principles,

economic interests, and diplomatic ties. The EU, alongside its member states, funds extensive

development programs in all regions including Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, focusing on poverty reduction, governance reforms, and infrastructure development. European agencies and NGOs play a key role in conflict zones, delivering life-saving assistance where it is needed most.

Yet, despite this vast presence, European aid efforts remain fragmented, with individual member states pursuing their own agendas. France prioritizes its Francophone sphere of influence, Germany leads on migration-focused assistance, while Nordic countries emphasize human rights and sustainable development. The EU provides broad frameworks, but bureaucracy and competing priorities often hinder a cohesive, unified approach.

Meanwhile, other global powers use aid as a deliberate geopolitical tool. The U.S. integrates aid

into its broader diplomatic and security strategies, while China employs infrastructure-based

assistance under its Belt and Road Initiative to strengthen economic and political ties.

Despite outspending both, Europe often struggles to translate its aid into lasting impact. For Europe to be a true global leader in foreign policy, it must consolidate its aid strategy and move beyond being just the world’s largest donor. It must become the architect of a more effective global aid system—one that prioritizes long-term impact over fragmented efforts.

Foreign aid: Three strategic shifts

For Europe to maximize its impact, foreign aid must be more than just financial transfers—it must be a central pillar of foreign policy. This requires three major shifts:

From Reactive to Proactive: Strategic Investment in Stability o Too often, European aid responds to crises rather than preventing them. Long-term investment in resilience—through governance support, local capacity-building, and economic development—must take precedence over short-term emergency relief.

o The EU’s Global Gateway initiative, must go beyond infrastructure. Aid should supplement political partnerships that align with Europe’s values and strategic interests while supporting the communities of partnered countries.

From donor-recipient to equal partnerships:



o Europe must move beyond a paternalistic aid model and foster mutually accountable, results-driven partnerships. This means empowering local

institutions, supporting regional organizations, and ensuring that aid recipients have a say in how funds are allocated.

o A localized aid approach—where European funding strengthens local responders, civil society, and national systems—would create more sustainable solutions and reduce dependency not only partnering with international

organizations.

From Bureaucratic Complexity to Agility and Efficiency:



o European aid is often criticized for its slow-moving processes, overregulation, and administrative burdens. While accountability is crucial, excessive red tape limits effectiveness. Streamlining funding mechanisms, reducing duplication, and adopting a more results-oriented approach would improve impact.

o Leveraging technology and AI in aid allocation, monitoring, and response planning could make Europe’s assistance more efficient and responsive to real-time needs.

The future of European foreign aid: A global leadership opportunity

The challenge is not about spending more—it is about using aid as a foreign policy tool that enhances stability, strengthens partnerships, and positions Europe as a global leader in development, peacebuilding, and sustainable growth. For Europe to lead, it must break away from outdated donor-recipient models and reimagine foreign aid as a catalyst for equitable global partnerships. To achieve this, Europe must:

Transform aid into a core foreign policy pillar

Foreign aid should not exist in isolation but must be fully integrated into Europe’s broader strategic objectives, linking development assistance with diplomacy, security, and economic interests. To achieve this, Europe must strengthen regional partnerships by deepening engagement with key actors such as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the African Union (AU), ASEAN, and Latin American alliances, ensuring that aid aligns with regional priorities and fosters long-term cooperation. Additionally, bridging the gap between humanitarian relief and long-term development is essential to creating sustainable solutions in fragile contexts,

preventing aid from being merely reactive. Furthermore, aid should serve as a tool for economic

diplomacy, moving beyond financial assistance to promote trade, investment, and private sector

engagement, ensuring that aid contributes to sustainable economic growth and resilience in

recipient countries.