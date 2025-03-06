News round up

Musk reposted an insult to Danish PM Mette F. on X

We are all used to the intemperance of the richest man on the planet and member of the Trump administration, Elon Musk, who on social media, and not only there, has often taken liberties in offending heads of governments and states around the world.This time, he did it with the Danish Prime Minister, reposting a […]

  • News round up

    Danish PM does not “dismiss any ideas”, including French nuclear umbrella

    Today, Mette Frederiksen spoke about military and diplomatic matters before joining the extraordinary EU meeting, which was also attended by Ukrainian President Zelensky.The Danish prime minister discussed Emmanuel Macron’s proposal of granting a nuclear umbrella to allies.When asked if she would reject Macron’s proposal, she answered, “I reject nothing. My focus right now is on […]

  • News round up

    Both Tauson and Rune are ready for Indian Wells

    Jesper Skeel

    Both Danish players will start the tournament in the second round, and Rune will face French, and Tauson will face.

    Both Danes are considered favourites as Rune who is seeded 12# in the tournament is facing French Corentin Moutet currently ranked #79 in the world.

    Rune has struggled with illness, and comes from 6 wins and 6 losses this year, whereas Tauson, has had a great start to the 2025 by reaching the finals in the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai, and must be confident with her all time high on the WTA rankings as number #22

    Tauson will face the worlds number #53Camilla Osorio from Columbia who surprisingly won against former Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, in the first round of the American tournament.

    Indian Wells is played on hardcourt and ranks just below the Grand Slams and the Season finals.

  • News round up

    Nurses return to work in Danish hospitals

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A much higher proportion of vacant nursing positions are being filled than has been the case in recent years, Jyllands-Posten reports.According to figures from the Danish Labour Market and Recruitment Agency, 14 percent of the advertised nursing positions are not filled. About two years ago, it was 45 percent.“We have moved quickly from significant challenges […]

  • News round up

    More travelers at Copenhagen Airport despite fewer flights

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    1.98 million travelers passed through Copenhagen Airport in February. This is 7 percent more than last year, Copenhagen Airport announced in a press release.The number of planes taking off and landing at the airport is lower than six years ago, when the number of passengers was the same as now.“During the two winter holidays alone, […]

  • News round up

    Musk reposted an insult to Danish PM Mette F. on X

    We are all used to the intemperance of the richest man on the planet and member of the Trump administration, Elon Musk, who on social media, and not only there, has often taken liberties in offending heads of governments and states around the world.This time, he did it with the Danish Prime Minister, reposting a […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk lowers price of Wegovy in the U.S. significantly

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Novo Nordisk has announced a major price reduction for its weight loss drug Wegovy in the United States, cutting the cost from around 1,300 to 499 dollars per month.According to Watchmedier, the company has introduced a new purchasing option that allows Americans without health insurance to buy the drug directly at the reduced price of […]

  • News round up

    Greenland’s PM responds to Trump’s comments: “We are not for sale”

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Greenland’s Prime Minister, Múte B. Egede, responded to Trump’s remarks about acquiring Greenland.In a Facebook post, Egede made it clear that Greenland is not for sale. He stated, “Greenland is ours. We do not want to be Americans, nor Danes. We are Greenlanders.” The US president again mentioned the idea of purchasing Greenland.“We will keep you […]

  • News round up

    Trump mentioned Greenland again in his Congress speech

    ·

    During his speech to Congress yesterday, Donald Trump talked about Greenland again. The president of the United States said, “We are working with all parties involved to acquire the land. We truly need it for global security, and I believe we will get Greenland—one way or another.”Trump also addressed Greenlanders: “And I also have a […]

  • News round up

    Danes spent 25.8 billion DKK on new cars in 2024

    ·

    People in Denmark spent 25.8 billion DKK on new cars in 2024, a slight decrease from 26.0 billion DKK in 2023. The drop of 0.9% was driven by fewer purchases—61,600 new cars compared to 65,200 in 2023—despite a rise in average car prices. The average new car cost 415,500 DKK in 2024, up from 389,600 […]

  • News round up

    Denmark and Finland strengthen defense ties with new agreement

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Denmark and Finland have signed a new defense agreement to strengthen Nordic security cooperation.Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen and his Finnish counterpart, Antti Häkkänen, agreed to a closer collaboration in the Baltic Sea, NATO training missions, and operations involving F-35 fighter jets.This includes “training, lending of personnel. and joint training in the Nordic […]

  • News round up

    260,000 citizens affected by data breach at Region Midtjylland

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Citizens from several regions are affected by a personal data breach.An error in the setup of an IT platform has given employees in Region Midtjylland potential access to sensitive personal data.335 employees have looked at data where the purpose cannot be immediately explained, writes the region.However, there is nothing to indicate that data has been […]

  • News round up

    No money, no soldiers to operate weapons in Denmark

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    With the words ‘buy, buy, buy’, the government recently announced that the Armed Forces will receive an additional 50 billion DKK in the coming years.But the money will not go to pay Danish soldiers, said Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen at a press conference on January 20, DR reports.“Our buildings are in poor shape. […]

  • News round up

    Danish consumers are becoming increasingly critical of the USA

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The new President Trump’s actions are causing more and more Danes to dump products and travels to the USA.Several Danish travel companies are experiencing that Danish travelers are skipping US as a travel destination.This applies to Jysk Rejsebureau and USA-Rejser, among others.“Over the past two months, when we compare it with the same period the […]

  • News round up

    33 villages in Central Denmark to receive free e-bikes in mobility experiment

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Residents in 33 villages across Central Denmark will soon have access to free electric bycicles as part of an ongoing experiment to improve mobility in rural areas.The initiative, known as The Bicycle Sharing, was first introduced in 2024 with 27 villages participating.Given the positive response, the project has now been expanded to include 33 additional […]

  • News round up

    Spring is near – the weekend looks promising

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Spring heat is on its way to Denmark. The forecast is that we will reach 15 degrees on Saturday.From Thursday to Sunday the weather will be beautiful. Lots of sun, relatively light wind and warmth are what most people want when the calendar shows spring.On Saturday we can have the first meteorological spring day of […]

  • News round up

    Small group behind the majority of hateful comments on Social Media

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Outbursts like “he should be shot”, or “when will that sow shut up”, have become commonplace in online debate, Ritzau reports.In fact, well over every 20th comment in the public debate on politicians’ and media’s Facebook pages is a verbal attack.This is shown by the largest Danish mapping of attacks and hatred in the public […]

  • News round up

    Danish Oscar hopeful loses to Brazilian drama

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Brazilian drama “I’m Still Here” won an Oscar for Best International Film at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday, Ritzau reports.The Danish Oscar hopeful “The Girl with the Needle” was nominated in the same category, but did not win an Oscar.“I’m Still Here” is directed by Brazilian director Walter Salles and is set […]

  • News round up

    Prime Minister and Danish politicians with unequivocal support for Ukraine

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (S) shared a picture of herself and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj on the social media Instagram on Friday evening, Ritzau reports.The post comes after a meeting between Zelenskyj and US President Donald Trump at the White House, which ended in an argument and was interrupted prematurely.On X, the Prime Minister quotes […]

  • News round up

    Copenhagen’s population growth surpasses expectations in 2024

    ·

    Copenhagen experienced a population increase of nearly 7,800 residents in 2024, 10% more than anticipated. A new forecast now predicts that the city’s population will reach 780,000 by 2060, growing by approximately 113,000 people over the next 35 years.Copenhagen currently has around 667,000 residents, an increase of nearly 7,800 compared to last year. This surpasses […]

  • News round up

    Denmark in front of global action against AI-generated child sexual abuse material

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    25 people have been arrested in a global action led by Danish police against child sexual abuse material produced with artificial intelligence.This according to a press release by Europol, Ritzau reportsMost of the arrests took place on Wednesday, and more arrests are expected in the coming weeks.According to the Danish National Unit for Special Crime […]

  • News round up

    Danish PM Mette Frederiksen set to join major Ukraine ‘summit’ in the UK on Sunday

    ·

    Kevin Lundgreen Frederiksen

    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is set to join dozens of European and EU leaders in London this
    Sunday for a major international summit on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.


    Leaders from France, Germany, Italy, and Turkey are also among those invited by UK Prime Minister Keir
    Starmer. The summit aims to unite European leaders and discuss strategies for addressing the ongoing war
    in Ukraine and strengthening regional security within the EU.

    Mette Frederiksen met with Starmer at Downing Street earlier this year in February, where they both
    expressed concern over rising threats in Europe’s high-risk regions, particularly in the High North and the Arctic.

    Their discussions also touched on migration policies, emphasizing the need for a unified European
    approach to managing the growing migration crisis.
    That meeting set the stage for Mette Frederiksen’s participation in the upcoming summit, where further
    talks will focus on Russian aggression and its broader implications for regional stability.

    “The prime minister will use the summit to drive forward European action on Ukraine – signaling our
    collective unwavering support to securing a just and enduring peace, and a lasting deal, that ensures
    Ukraine’s future sovereignty and security,” The UK Prime Minister’s office has stated.

    Beyond reinforcing diplomatic support for Ukraine, the summit will also explore coordinated strategies to
    bolster security and defense systems across the EU. With discussions on migration, defense, and European
    stability taking center stage, Mette Frederiksen’s involvement underscores Denmark’s commitment to
    securing a peaceful and resilient Europe.

  • News round up

    Ramadan dinner at Copenhagen City Hall causes a stir

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On March 19, 190 selected guests are invited to celebrate the Muslim holiday in the banquet hall at the city hall.Behind the event are Özlem Cekic, founder and secretary general of Brobyggerne, and Copenhagen’s mayor for employment and integration, Jens-Kristian Lütken from Venstre.According to Özlem Cekic, this is probably the first time that a Ramadan […]

  • News round up

    Salling Group to mark European products with black star

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Denmark’s largest grocery retailer, Salling Group, is introducing a black star on price tags at Netto, Føtex, and Bilka to highlight European products. CEO Anders Hagh announced the change on LinkedIn, writing “We have recently received a number of inquiries from customers who want to buy groceries from European brands. To accommodate this, we will […]

  • News round up

    Russian Ambassador criticizes “anti-Russian hysteria” in Denmark

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    In an opinion piece for Altinget, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir v. Barbin has criticized what he describes as a disproportionate level of “anti-Russian hysteria” in Denmark.He argues that while Russia seeks peace, Danish politicians and media focus on war, repeatedly warning of a potential Russian attack on Europe.“The reality, however, is different.”, Barbin wrote.The […]

  • News round up

    15,000 Greenlanders in Denmark barred from voting in the upcoming election

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Thousands of Greenlanders living in Denmark are barred from voting in Greenland’s upcoming parliamentary election on March 11th due to residency rules set by the Greenlandic government.While there are approximately 15,000 adult Greenlanders in Denmark, only those studying or hospitalized there are eligible to vote.Compared to 43,000 eligible voters in Greenland, this number represents a […]

  • News round up

    Minister of Employment retracts cash benefit law changes affecting adoptees

    ·

    Benedicte Vagner

    On Tuesday, February 25, the cash benefit legislation (changing from July 1, 2025) expanded so that those who have moved to Denmark after April 2, 1968 must meet requirements for residency and employment if they lose their job. That being a minimum of 2 years and 6 months of full-time employment in the past 10 […]

  • News round up

    Jyske Bank named best in Private Banking

    ·

    Benedicte Vagner

    Jyske Bank has been named the best in Private Banking for the 9th year in a row, with customers continuing to choose the bank.With a strong focus on customers, Jyske Bank experienced customer satisfaction being above the average compared to other banks. This is the first time this has occurred since 2019.Moreover, in the last […]

  • News round up

    Fewer people smoke in Denmark – more young people use nicotine products

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Danes are on the right track reducing tobacco smoking, according to a new report on smoking habits conducted by the National Institute of Public Health.The report shows that the proportion of smokers fell from 19 percent to 17 percent from 2022 to 2024.The proportion of young people – aged 15 to 29 – who use […]

  • News round up

    Danish companies are top in the use of artificial intelligence

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Artificial intelligence is gaining more and more prominence among Danish companies, DR reports.Denmark is the country in Europe where the most companies use artificial intelligence. This is shown by the report Denmark’s Digital Development 2025.28 percent of Danish companies used artificial intelligence in 2024, and this is almost double compared to 2023. The average for […]

  • News round up

    More and more children are living in poverty in Copenhagen

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The proportion of poor children in Copenhagen has increased from approximately 4,800 children in 2022 to approximately 5,100 children in 2023. This according to the latest report on child poverty in the capital, based on figures from the Municipality of Copenhagen.Although unemployment is falling and Denmark is generally experiencing a recovery with a surplus in […]

  • News round up

    Survey reveals well-being for upper-secondary students remains high

    ·

    Benedicte Vagner

    The Agency for IT and Learning has released the results from its survey of student well-being of upper-secondary students in 2024.

    From a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest level of well-being, student well-being at high-schools and vocational schools was rated at a 4. This is consistent with other years. At FGU (preparatory basic education and training) the rating was at 3,8 which is similarly consistent with results since 2020.

    For high-schools, student well-being scored the lowest in the category of “stress and worrying”, where it was rated at a 2.7 on an overall average.

    In light of these results, Matthias Tesfaye, Minister of Children and Education, says “In a time of much public debate about the well-being of young people, it is important to remember that the vast majority of students are doing well and thrive in their education. Of course, this does not apply to all students. I am aware of that. There are still some who have problems and who need help. We must take this seriously and find good solutions. That is why I am very much looking forward to receiving recommendations from the Well-being Commission.”

  • News round up

    Denmark launches its largest-ever marine restoration project to revive Øresund’s ecosystem

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Denmark is launching the largest marine restoration project in the country’s history in Øresund, aiming to revive habitats for porpoises, cod and stonefish.Minister of the Environment Magnus Heunicke presented the restoration of Taarbæk Reef, where 40,000 tons of rock will be placed over an area the size of 14 football fields.“Today we are translating plans […]

  • News round up

    Smartphones should be banned until 13 years of age – Government commission

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    In 2023, the government set up a commission for Well-Being to make recommendations and assessments regarding the well-being of children and young people in Denmark.On Tuesday, the commission gave its recommendations, Ritzau reports. Overall, it points to that there should be room for more play and movement in children’s everyday lives.The Well-Being Commission does not […]

  • News round up

    Consumer Europe fights IT fraudsters who cheat on thousands of citizens

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Copenhagen and other place names in the capital area are used to create credibility for fake online stores. Often, the perpetrators have no connection to the capital, but are based abroad, TV2 Kosmopol reports.Consumer Europe is a network of consumer authorities in all European countries that cooperate to eliminate cross-border crime. The network has lawyers […]

  • News round up

    Greta Thunberg among those protesting at Mærsk HQ

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    A large demonstration took place at Mærsk’s headquarters on Monday.The protest, led by activists from the Palistinian Youth Movement under the campaign “Mask off Mærsk”, accused the company of supporting Israel in the war in Gaza and demanded the Danish shipping giant stop supplying them with military equipment.Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was present among […]

  • News round up

    Most Ukrainian refugees in Denmark are employed

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Eight out of ten Ukrainian refugees in Denmark are employed, shows a new analysis by Danish Industry, Ritzau reports.In 2024, employment increased by almost 3,000 Ukrainian refugees. The number continues to rise.According to Steen Nielsen, deputy director of Danish Industry, this is a result of the special law that has made it possible for Ukrainians […]

  • News round up

    Denmark announces new 2 billion DKK aid package to Ukraine on war anniversary 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Denmark is providing an additional DKK 2 billion in aid to Ukraine, focusing on ammunition supplies and the formation of a Ukrainian brigade in cooperation with Nordic and Baltic countries.  Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the package during her visit to Ukraine on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion. This visit follows Denmark and its European […]

  • News round up

    Tonight, Copenhagen City Hall illuminated in Ukraine’s colors

    ·

    Tonight, the headquarters of the City of Copenhagen is illuminated in blue and yellow to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Copenhagen has provided shelter for thousands of Ukrainian refugees. Alongside the illumination, the Ukrainian flag flies at City Hall. Lord Mayor Lars Weiss (S) says that “On the third anniversary of […]

  • News round up

    New collective agreement secures wage increases and benefits for 180,000 retail employees

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    A three-year collective agreement between the trade union HK Handel and Dansk Erhverv ensures wage increases and improved working conditions for 180,000 employees in Denmark’s retail sector.If approved by HK Handel memebers, the agreement will take effect from May 2025 and provide a total minimum wage increase of 1,723 DKK per month by 2027. Wages […]

  • News round up

    New collective bargaining agreement secured for finance sector 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    A new three-year collective agreement covering 46,000 employees in Denmark’s financial sector has been reached between Finans Danmark and the Danish Finance Federation.  The agreement, which runs until March 31, 2028, includes salary increases, greater flexibility in employment and improved conditions for workers. Salary The agreement secures a total salary increase of 7.4% over three years, with […]

  • News round up

    FC Copenhagen clash with Chelsea in Conference League

    ·

    Jesper Skeel

    There were only two possible outcomes of the draw, either Chelsea from England or Vitoria Guimaraes  from Portugal.

    And it was Chelsea that came out of the bowl, as the opponent in the round of 16.

    Chelsea is the best seeded team in the tournament, ahead of FC Copenhagen who were seeded second, but must be considered heavy favourites against the Danes.

    First leg will be played at Parken in Copenhagen, at March 6 6.45 pm, and the second leg will take place a week later at Stamford Bridge, London.

    For ticket info, read here

  • News round up

    More than 25 % of Danish MPs experience physical harassment

    ·

    28 % of parliamentary politicians experience physical harassment at least once a year. A new study from Aarhus University shows that more than one in four MPs in Denmark experience physical harassment – including being pushed, hit, and having things thrown at them – at least once a year.The survey was conducted by Helene Helboe […]

  • News round up

    Tivoli’s green city park project has been delayed again  

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Turisme.nu reports that Tivoli’s plan for a green city park at the main entrance of the Tivoli Gardens has once again been delayed.The vision, initially presented in 2019 with support from Gehl Architects, aims to transform the area on Vesterbrogade by closing off traffic and creating a new green area in the city centre.The project […]

  • News round up

    Tauson reaches final and biggest match of her career

    ·

    Jesper Skeel

    The Danish tennis sensation Clara Tauson is ready for the final in the Dubai Tennis Championship after a three set win over Karolina Muchova 6 – 4, 6 – 7, 6 – 3.

    Throughout the match, Tauson had a strong serve, and deserved her place in the final, but

    Muchova didn’t go without a fight, and the players had many remarkable duels. 

    Among them in the third set, Muchova delivered the shot of the day, with a magical loop. Tauson was close to the net, but Muchova caught her, with a loop, from a so-called tweener, hitting the ball between her legs, and while her back was facing the net.

    The tournament is rated as a WTA 1000 tournament, which is just below the Grand Slams and the season finals.

    In Saturdays final Tauson will face the teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva from Russia, who won her semi final versus Elena Rybakina.

    Reaching the finals has secured the finalists at least 351.801 USD, and the winner will besides the title take home 597.000 USD

  • News round up

    Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen and Elon Musk take swings at X

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark’s astronaut accuses Elon Musk of lying. This leads Musk to call Mogensen “an idiot”.The argument is based on a recent interview on Fox News, where Musk is interviewed together with Donald Trump.The interview is about the astronauts who are stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) due to safety problems on the vessel that […]

  • News round up

    Agreement on wages in place for employees in stores in Denmark

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The two bargaining organizations Dansk Erhverv and HK Handel have agreed on a three-year collective agreement for store employees, Ritzau writes.Dansk Erhverv represents the employers, while HK Handel represents the employees.According to TV2, store employees on minimum wage will receive a salary increase of around 1,700 kroner per month when it is fully phased in […]

  • News round up

    Denmark expands egg donation rules to help childless individuals

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The Danish government has reached an agreement to make egg donation more accessible, reducing wait times for fertility treatment.  The changes will take effect on January 1st 2026, following a change to the Executive Order on Assisted Reproduction. Under current rules, eggs can only be donated if a specific recipient has been found, a practice known as […]

  • News round up

    Employment increased by 4,600, and Denmark hits all time record

    ·

    The number of wage earners in Denmark rose by 4,600 in December 2024, an increase of 0.2% compared to November, according to the new report from Dammarks Statistik. In total, 3,040,100 people were employed as wage earners. This is an all time record.The private sector, which includes businesses and organizations, saw an increase of 4,700 […]

  • News round up

    Government removes sanctions for cash benefit recipients 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The Danish Parliament passed a bill removing strict sanctions for active recipients of the cash benefit, Kontanthjælp, effective March 1st. The cash benefit is financial assistance provided to individuals unable to support themselves, often due to unemployment or other challenges like addiction, disability or mental illness.  Previously, municipalities could stop payments for three months if recipients […]

  • News round up

    DR editor-in-chief steps down following documentary controversy

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Thomas Falbe, editor-in-chief of DR News, has resigned following criticism over the documentary Greenland’s White Gold. At first, DR defended the documentary but later removed it after discovering inaccuracies in its content. The issue was a graph that inaccurately depicted Denmark’s financial gains from Greenlandic cryolite. The graph was later removed, however, the documentary contained interviews with […]

