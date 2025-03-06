Danish Originals S5 E9: Jamil GS

In this episode of Danish Originals, Danish-American photographer Jamil GS recalls his time living in Los Angeles as a child, growing up bi-cultural in Denmark, and moving to New York in the 1990s where for 20 years, he captured hip-hop and street culture

From his home in Nordvest, Copenhagen, Danish-American photographer Jamil GS recalls his time living in Los Angeles as a child, growing up bi-cultural in Denmark, and moving to New York in the 1990s where for 20 years, he captured hip-hop and street culture.

Jamil talks about encountering racism in the US, and his artistic life celebrating multiculturalism. He talks about Young Stringers, an initiative he started to respond to rhetoric towards immigrant communities in Denmark today.

Jamil selects a work by Superflex from the SMK collection.

(Photographer: Mishael Fapohunda)

