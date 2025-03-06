Podcast

Danish Originals S5 E9: Jamil GS

In this episode of Danish Originals, Danish-American photographer Jamil GS recalls his time living in Los Angeles as a child, growing up bi-cultural in Denmark, and moving to New York in the 1990s where for 20 years, he captured hip-hop and street culture

From his home in Nordvest, Copenhagen, Danish-American photographer Jamil GS recalls his time living in Los Angeles as a child, growing up bi-cultural in Denmark, and moving to New York in the 1990s where for 20 years, he captured hip-hop and street culture.

Jamil talks about encountering racism in the US, and his artistic life celebrating multiculturalism. He talks about Young Stringers, an initiative he started to respond to rhetoric towards immigrant communities in Denmark today.

Jamil selects a work by Superflex from the SMK collection.

(Photographer: Mishael Fapohunda)

——————————————————————
Danish Originals Instagram
Danish Originals Facebook
Danish Originals LinkedIn

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

  • Long-term unemployment is double for non-Western immigrants

    Long-term unemployment is double for non-Western immigrants

    An analysis from the Labour Movement’s Business Council shows that the rate in long-term unemployment for non-Western immigrants is 1.8 times higher than for Danes. In other words, a chronic unemployment situation is way more probable for non-Western internationals.

  • Minister proposes major changes to rules for international students in Denmark

    Minister proposes major changes to rules for international students in Denmark

    The increasing number of Nepalese students coming to Denmark and working in various industries, along with their spouses, is raising concerns within government ranks. Immigration and Integration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek has announced his intention to introduce stricter rules for everyone.

  • Denmark to invest heavily in vocational education

    Denmark to invest heavily in vocational education

    The Danish government will allocate one billion DKK annually from 2030 to improve vocational education. The initiative aims to lower dropout rates, enhance training quality, and address labor shortages by increasing financial support for schools, teacher training, and international study opportunities.

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs