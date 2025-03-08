The evolving journey of women of colour in Danish corporate spaces

Women of non-Danish origin, including women of colour, fare the worst in key metrics such as leadership representation, salary, and net worth.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment for women of colour in Denmark’s workforce.

Since the founding of Professional Women of Colour (ProWoc) six years ago, significant strides have been made in advancing gender diversity.

However, true equity and inclusion remain a work in progress. While broad gender diversity policies have been implemented, the unique challenges faced by women of colour often remain overlooked.

This article examines the current landscape, highlighting progress, persistent barriers, and actionable solutions to ensure a more inclusive future.

The Numbers Tell a Story: Progress and Gaps

Denmark has made notable advancements in gender diversity across public and private sectors. Legislation and data collection efforts have strengthened policy-making, focusing on measurable gender-based disparities.

However, the intersectionality of gender and ethnicity is largely absent from official statistics due to legal restrictions on collecting ethnicity-related workplace data.

This lack of disaggregated data skews diversity initiatives toward the majority, leaving women of colour underrepresented in policies and decision-making.

To address this gap, Think Tank Equalis used nationality or country of origin as a proxy for ethnicity in its 2024 study based on data from Danmarks Statistik.

The findings highlight that women of non-Danish origin, including women of colour, fare the worst in key metrics such as leadership representation, salary, and net worth.

For instance, while women hold 28% of upper-level management positions in Denmark, there is little data on how many women of colour occupy these roles.

Furthermore, women in Denmark earn approximately 83 cents for every krone earned by men, and the wage gap is even wider for non-Danish women. The average net worth of non-Danish women stands at 680,000 DKK—less than half of the 1,400,000 DKK average for Danish women. Additionally, fewer than 0.03% of non-Danish women hold CEO or Director roles, compared to 0.12% of Danish women.

A further point — Denmark’s board representation of women has reached 38%, aligning with Nordic peers, the participation of women of colour in these spaces remains largely invisible. The Diversity Barometer, also developed by Equalis, in collaboration with Deloitte, underscores that structural and cultural barriers continue to limit equal opportunities.

Progress: From Tokenism to Meaningful Inclusion

The evolution of workplace diversity efforts has led to some meaningful change in Denmark. For instance, in 2018, Phaedria Marie St. Hilaire was the sole Black female director and department head in the Danish HQ of a global company in Denmark. Today, several women of colour occupy leadership roles, including Vice President positions in the same organization. This progress can be attributed to a sustained focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) by global companies. Organizations like ProWoc have also been instrumental, creating networks for professional women of colour in Denmark to connect, thrive, and advance in their careers.

The success stories of women like Dr. Vicky M*, who spent seven years navigating Denmark’s medical accreditation process, and Deepeka Singh*, an Indian national who overcame job market barriers to reach a senior leadership role at a mineral manufacturing company, highlight the resilience and potential of women of colour in leadership. However, these examples remain exceptions rather than the norm. (* names anonymized)

To achieve true progress, companies must move beyond symbolic diversity efforts to meaningful inclusion strategies. This includes implementing policies that address systemic barriers, creating pathways for career advancement, and ensuring that women of colour not only have a seat at the table but also a voice in decision-making processes.

A critical transformation in organizational diversity efforts is the shift from mere representation to genuine inclusion. The focus is no longer just on hiring diverse candidates but on fostering environments where diverse talent can grow and lead. As one ProWoc mentor aptly puts it, “The real question now is not just about representation but about influence—how do we ensure that women of colour hold decision-making power?”

Beyond Representation: Addressing Workplace Experiences

One of the most significant qualitative changes in recent years has been the shift from tokenism to meaningful inclusion. More companies are recognizing that diversity initiatives must extend beyond recruitment to creating environments where diverse talent can thrive. Blind recruitment, mentorship programs tailored for women of colour, and transparent salary bands are some measures that have contributed to incremental improvements.

However, workplace discrimination and microaggressions remain pressing concerns. A 2024 survey by Foreningen Lige Adgang revealed that 66% of ethnic minorities in Denmark experience stress-related symptoms, with 44% reporting these symptoms daily. Additionally, 68% of respondents had encountered workplace comments or jokes about their ethnic background, skin colour, language, or religion, and 75% reported that these experiences negatively impacted their well-being. Despite this, 74% did not report discrimination due to a lack of confidence in their employers’ willingness to take action.

Microaggressions—subtle yet impactful forms of bias—continue to shape the experiences of women of colour in Danish workplaces. A ProWoc survey found that 40% of members reported experiencing subtle exclusion or bias in the past year, such as questioning of their expertise, surprise at their credentials, or the assumption that one person of colour represents all people of similar backgrounds. Addressing these challenges requires fostering psychological safety and allyship in the workplace. Companies that excel in retaining diverse talent invest in comprehensive training programs that tackle these forms of exclusion and create more inclusive work cultures.

The Power of Community

One of the most transformative forces for women of colour in Denmark has been the expansion of support networks like ProWoc. Since 2022, ProWoc’s membership has tripled, offering career-building resources, mentorship, and advocacy platforms. A 2023 graduate and ProWoc member shared: “Having a space where my experiences are understood without explanation has been invaluable. More than that, the job referrals, salary negotiation workshops, and mentoring programs have made a tangible difference in my career.”

Such communities provide not only emotional support but also practical tools for professional advancement, reinforcing the power of collective action in driving systemic change.

The Path Forward: Actions for Meaningful Change

As we mark International Women’s Day 2025 under the theme “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.”, it is clear that achieving equity requires urgent and decisive action. At the current rate of progress, the World Economic Forum estimates that full gender parity will not be achieved until 2158—five generations from now. To accelerate change, key areas must be prioritized:

Data-Driven Accountability:

Companies must collect data on workforce representation to support policies and actions on pay equity, addressing bias in performance evaluations, inclusion accountability, and leadership pathways. Blind Recruitment and Transparent Promotion Criteria: Eliminating bias in hiring and advancement decisions ensures that merit, not familiarity, determines career progression.

Eliminating bias in hiring and advancement decisions ensures that merit, not familiarity, determines career progression. Targeted Mentorship and Sponsorship: Women of colour need structured access to networks, mentors, and sponsors who actively advocate for their leadership growth.

Women of colour need structured access to networks, mentors, and sponsors who actively advocate for their leadership growth. Inclusive Workplace Cultures: Allyship training, psychological safety initiatives, and zero-tolerance policies for discrimination must become standard across industries.

Allyship training, psychological safety initiatives, and zero-tolerance policies for discrimination must become standard across industries. Policy Advocacy for Intersectional Change: Diversity policies should account for differences in ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic background.

A Moment for Both Reflection and Action

The state of women of colour in Danish corporate spaces in 2025 is one of cautious optimism. Ifeoma Okpala Aina, ProWoc’s president, articulates it best: “We are no longer working towards simply being seen. We are working to transform the very spaces we enter.”