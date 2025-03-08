News

Region Hovedstaden urged to prioritize research of female diseases   

Region Hovedstaden (the capital region) has been recommended to increase focus and funds on diseases unique to women by a task committee, as previous research has mainly focused on the male body. The committee’s proposals hope to provide both short and long term approaches to research of female diseases and overall healthcare system.

More focus on the collaboration between healthcare professionals regarding female diseases. (photo: Ilmicrofono Oggiono)
Benedicte Vagner

In the fall of 2024, Region Hovedstaden (the capital region) made up a task committee of 10 women each diagnosed with a disease only attributed to women, to give Folketinget recommendations on how to better treat and diagnose female diseases. As most medical research is conducted on male bodies, researchers know less about female bodies […]

