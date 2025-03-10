From April 3 to May 16, 2025, Spinderihallerne in Vejle invites visitors to explore the thought-provoking exhibition “Wrestling,” which dives deep into the evolving concept of masculinity in the 21st century. This exhibition examines how past and present norms have shaped our understanding of what it means to be a man today.Curated by English collage […]
An exhibition in Jutland will use Wrestling to give a provocative look at modern masculinity
Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.
Career