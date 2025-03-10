Politics

Leader of Greenland rejects Trump as “unpredictable”

The day before Greenland’s election, Greenland’s Prime Minister Müte B. Egede rejects US flattery. Egede calls the election “a fateful choice” and wants respect for the Greenlandic people. Trump offers billions in investments and directly interferes in the campaign

“We deserve to be treated with respect, and I don’t think the American president has done that lately since he took office,” says Múte B. Egede to DR.
Never has an election in Greenland been covered by such great interest. Both Danish and international media are massively present in a country with only 57,000 inhabitants. Will the election be the start of a process towards independence from Denmark? Or will more cautious forces win considering the uncertain economic and security times that Greenlanders […]

