Never has an election in Greenland been covered by such great interest. Both Danish and international media are massively present in a country with only 57,000 inhabitants. Will the election be the start of a process towards independence from Denmark? Or will more cautious forces win considering the uncertain economic and security times that Greenlanders […]
Leader of Greenland rejects Trump as “unpredictable”
The day before Greenland’s election, Greenland’s Prime Minister Müte B. Egede rejects US flattery. Egede calls the election “a fateful choice” and wants respect for the Greenlandic people. Trump offers billions in investments and directly interferes in the campaign
Greenland moves to the right
A very surprising election gives victory to the right-wing opposition party Demokraatit. The incumbent center-left coalition loses spectacularly. Greenland – and Denmark – anxiously await upcoming government negotiations
New analysis reveals Denmark’s economic dependence on the U.S.
Analysis by Danmarks Statistik highlights economic ties between Denmark and the USA, with high increases in export of goods in 2024.
Trust, independence and the art of letting go: An international’s guide on raising a child the Danish way
A French expat discovers Denmark’s parenting approach, rooted in trust, independence, and just letting go. From pregnancy to childhood, she learns to embrace a natural, less controlled way of raising children, where parents rely on instincts, kids explore freely, and they learn through everyday experiences.
Danish Parliament reduces number of citizenship ceremonies ahead of EU presidency
Fewer ceremonies will be held as Denmark prepares for its EU presidency, delaying citizenship for some applicants. Critics argue this adds to existing hurdles, while the government cites administrative constraints.
Data shows that non-Western immigrants have saved local economies in Denmark
A study reveals how only the massive influx of non-Western immigrants has saved many areas in Denmark from a decline in the workforce and a consequently shrinking economy
Long-term unemployment is double for non-Western immigrants
An analysis from the Labour Movement’s Business Council shows that the rate in long-term unemployment for non-Western immigrants is 1.8 times higher than for Danes. In other words, a chronic unemployment situation is way more probable for non-Western internationals.
Minister proposes major changes to rules for international students in Denmark
The increasing number of Nepalese students coming to Denmark and working in various industries, along with their spouses, is raising concerns within government ranks. Immigration and Integration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek has announced his intention to introduce stricter rules for everyone.