Investors unhappy with new Novo test results with weight loss drug

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is set to join dozens of European and EU leaders in London this
Sunday for a major international summit on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
Leaders from France, Germany, Italy, and Turkey are also among those invited by UK Prime Minister Keir
Starmer. The summit aims to unite European leaders and discuss strategies for addressing the ongoing war
in Ukraine and strengthening regional security within the EU.
Mette Frederiksen met with Starmer at Downing Street earlier this year in February, where they both
expressed concern over rising threats in Europe’s high-risk regions, particularly in the High North and the Arctic.
Their discussions also touched on migration policies, emphasizing the need for a unified European
approach to managing the growing migration crisis.
That meeting set the stage for Mette Frederiksen’s participation in the upcoming summit, where further
talks will focus on Russian aggression and its broader implications for regional stability.
“The prime minister will use the summit to drive forward European action on Ukraine – signaling our
collective unwavering support to securing a just and enduring peace, and a lasting deal, that ensures
Ukraine’s future sovereignty and security,” The UK Prime Minister’s office has stated.
Beyond reinforcing diplomatic support for Ukraine, the summit will also explore coordinated strategies to
bolster security and defense systems across the EU. With discussions on migration, defense, and European
stability taking center stage, Mette Frederiksen’s involvement underscores Denmark’s commitment to
securing a peaceful and resilient Europe.