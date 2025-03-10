Rune through to the fourth round, Tauson was defeated

After both winning in their first games of th, and qualifying for the third round, Holger Rune and Clara Tauson were in action in Indian Wells, during the early hours.

Clara Tauson was facing the 17 year old Russian tennis sensation, Mirra Andreeva and lost in two sets 3 – 6, 0 – 6. Tauson also lost to the Russian teenager in the WTA 1000 Tournament final in Dubai.

Holger Rune won in three close sets versus Ugo Humbert 5 – 7, 6 – 4, 7 – 5, and is ready for the fourth round. In the fourth round Rune will face Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece, who is seeded eighth in the tournament.

And this match is to be played on Tuesday