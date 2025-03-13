General

Copenhagen ranked 4th for career growth

Copenhagen is ranked as the fourth-best city in the world for career growth, according to an analysis by EnjoyTravel. This ranking considers various factors such as living costs, salary levels, workforce availability, and overall quality of life. Copenhagen is noted for its blend of historical and modern elements, particularly in the green energy sector, which influences job opportunities.

Sofus Sommer Grønlund

A recent ranking has placed Copenhagen as the fourth-best city in the world for career growth. This assessment is based on various factors, including living costs, salary levels, workforce availability, transportation, work culture, industry presence, and overall quality of life. The company EnjoyTravel has published an analysis discussing the 20 best cities for career growth. A […]

TOP STORIES

  • Trump: Greenlandic annexation “will happen.” Greenlandic PM: “Enough is enough”

    Trump: Greenlandic annexation “will happen.” Greenlandic PM: “Enough is enough”

    Yesterday, the President of the United States made some of the strongest statements about Greenland he has ever made during the press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

  • Copenhagen revisited through memoir poetry

    Copenhagen revisited through memoir poetry

    Not all students feel like reading Danish poetry after a meeting at a language school with writer and poet Henrik Palle. Yet, a portrayal of Copenhagen as the city once was and the impressions of what the city is today give a deeper impression of the Danes

  • A book to make Danish idioms easier to understand

    A book to make Danish idioms easier to understand

    It’s difficult to learn Danish, especially with idioms that have figurative meanings. It highlights Christiane Bjørg Nielsen’s book, See What You Say, which serves as a visual guide to understanding these idiomatic expressions in Danish.

  • “No one seems to stand up for internationals”

    “No one seems to stand up for internationals”

    “To some extent, Denmark is not fair to internationals.” Nichlas Walsted, 34 years old, is the CEO of Swap Language, a provider of Danish lessons to more than 10,000 internationals. Tens of thousands of people follow him, and he advocates for internationals: “Because no one else does. I can’t think of a single politician or well-known person in Denmark who stands up for them,” he says.

  • Busy Copenhagen Airport nets a nice profit for the Danish State

    Busy Copenhagen Airport nets a nice profit for the Danish State

    Almost 30 million passengers travelled to or from Copenhagen Airport in 2024. The profit was 1.4 billion DKK and both figures are expected to grow in 2025. Expansions continue, and investments are being made in continued progress

  • Raise the voice of internationals. Take the survey and share your experience in Denmark.

    Raise the voice of internationals. Take the survey and share your experience in Denmark.

    Copenhagen Capacity has launched a survey for all internationals living in Denmark to find out if they are happy here and what challenges they face. The Copenhagen Post is the media partner for this initiative. You can find the survey below in the article.

