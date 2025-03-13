General

“No one seems to stand up for internationals”

“To some extent, Denmark is not fair to internationals.” Nichlas Walsted, 34 years old, is the CEO of Swap Language, a provider of Danish lessons to more than 10,000 internationals. Tens of thousands of people follow him, and he advocates for internationals: “Because no one else does. I can’t think of a single politician or well-known person in Denmark who stands up for them,” he says.

Nichlas Walsted and the other co founder of Swap Language

In one of his most successful LinkedIn posts, Nichlas Walsted is featured in an ironic photomontage holding a sign that reads, “Don’t switch to English.” While few Danes might get the reference, every international trying to learn Danish has likely experienced this frustration—starting a conversation in Danish only to have locals switch to English as […]

