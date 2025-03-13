News round up

Norwegian opens a new route London-Billund

·

Norwegian Airlines will open a new route between Billund and London Gatwick, according to Danish media outlet TV2. The Norwegian low-cost airline will also expand its routes between Billund and Alicante and Malaga.

The company is taking advantage of Ryanair’s decision to close all routes to and from the Danish city, home to Legoland, as a retaliation against the Danish government’s plane tax. However, this has created numerous commercial opportunities for other airlines, which are now capitalizing on the situation.

  • News round up

    U.S. asks Denmark for egg supply amid shortage 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    In a shift in international diplomacy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has reached out to Denmark to ask whether the country can supply more eggs as the United States faces an ongoing shortage.  Jørgen Nyberg Larsen, sector manager at the Danish Eggs industry organization, confirmed the request to Foodwatch and TV 2. “We have been […]

  • News round up

    Lars Løkke Rasmussen rejects Trump’s remarks on Greenland

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen (M) dismissed Donald Trump’s comments on Greenland, emphasizing yet again that Greenland cannot be annexed by another country. Speaking to the press, Løkke stated that NATO fully supports Denmark and reaffirmed that annexing an allied or any other country is against international law.He responded to Trump’s claim that Greenland’s recent […]

  • News round up

    “Inshallah” and other words added to the Danish Dictionary

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The Danish Dictionary (Det Danske Ordbog) has recently expanded its vocabularly, including the Arabic expression inshallah, meaning “if God wills.”Other additions include Deepfake, OMG, MeToo, Icebreaker and Ægreserve (Egg reserve).However, not everyone welcomes these changes.Mai Mercado (K) critisized the inclusion of inshallah, arguing it is an unnecessary addition to the present multiculturalism.“Danish is a rich […]

  • News round up

    Danish pension funds switch to European stocks from US stocks

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A huge investment package in Germany and massive investments in defense could boost growth in Europe. The opposite goes for the US. Here, Trump’s tariff wars are creating turbulence in the US stock market and increasing the risk of a recession in the US, DR reports.PensionDanmark has moved investments worth 14 billion DKK from the […]

  • News round up

    3500 stores in Denmark have closed in 10 years

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Since 2012, one in five retail stores in Denmark has disappeared.This is shown by an analysis from SME Denmark, which represents small and medium-sized enterprises, Ritzau reports.During the same period, the corona pandemic hit, which was hard on the retail trade.Only a few municipalities have experienced growth in the number of stores, while the vast […]

  • News round up

    Brace for Greenlandic patience and calm

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    After the surprising election, in which the social liberal party Demokraatit became the largest party, it is time for government negotiations in Greenland.And it will take time, is the general assessment among pundits.Political journalists and commentators expect that the most likely government coalition will be formed by Demokraatit and the previous government party IA.“The absolute […]

  • News round up

  • News round up

    Denmark’s deposit system recycles 99.7% of bottles and cans 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Denmark’s deposit system has reached a new record in efficiency, with 99.7% of deposited bottles and cans being recycled into new ones, according to the latest annual report from Dansk Retursystem.  This is an improvement of nearly four percentage points compared to the previous year.“We are proud to operate a world-class deposit system in Denmark. […]

  • News round up

    SAS resumes flights to Beirut from Copenhagen and Stockholm

    ·

    Starting June 6, SAS will restart flights to Beirut, offering up to five weekly departures from Copenhagen and Stockholm. The airline had suspended services to the Lebanese capital in October 2023, but with improving conditions in the region, the routes are set to return this summer.

    The flights will include three weekly departures from Copenhagen and two from Stockholm, operated by Airbus A320neo aircraft.

    “We know that many of our customers have been looking forward to the return of our Beirut flights. These routes are particularly important for those traveling to see family and friends, and we are delighted to once again offer a direct and convenient connection,” says Henrik Winell, Vice President Network at SAS.

  • News round up

    Demokraatit wins Greenlandic election, here are the reactions

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen acknowledged the result, stating:  “Election Day in Greenland yesterday was a joyful day and a celebration of democracy. I would like to congratulate Demokraatit on a very good election.”  She added that “We (the Danish government) will await the results of the negotiations that will now take place in Greenland. […]

  • News round up

    Plans to transform Svanemøllen has been presented

    ·

    The City of Copenhagen has taken a step toward redeveloping the historic Svanemølleværket and its surrounding area. A new proposal is in the works to turn the former power plant into a hub for culture, business, and green energy solutions.The project includes plans to house Denmark’s Technical Museum inside the red-brick building, preserving its industrial […]

  • News round up

    Mette F: “Giorgia Meloni and I see eye to eye about immigration”

    ·

    Yesterday, Mette Frederiksen met with Giorgia Meloni. Despite the two prime ministers being on opposite political sides (Giorgia Meloni leads the right-wing Italian government), the two have shown agreement on several points.It’s Mette F. who writes it on Facebook:“Safety and security in Europe also mean that we need to have control over our external borders. […]

  • General

    Proposal for new bridge between Enghave Brygge and Islands Brygge

    ·

    Benedicte Vagner

    The Copenhagen municipality has released what the proposal for a new bridge to be built between Enghave Brygge and Islands Brygge would look like. The Technology and Environmental Administration have decided on how the bridge will look like on each side of the harbour if it is built, pushing the plans closer to becoming a […]

  • General

    Lego makes a record high profit in 2024

    ·

    Benedicte Vagner

    2024 proves to have been a record high year for Lego, making a profit of 13.8 billion Danish kroner which is five percent higher than 2023. Revenue has also seen a 13 percent increase, with Lego toys having been sold for a total of 74.3 billion Danish kroner. Niels B. Christiansen, Lego’s CEO, has commented […]

  • News round up

    PM Mette Frederiksen to meet with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Rome

    ·

    Benedicte Vagner

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni today in Rome at the Palazzo Chigi.Some of the main topics to be covered during the meeting is Ukraine, European cooperation, and migration policies. Migration will also be related to the strengthening of Europe’s external borders. “We must act to make Europe as […]

  • News round up

    Greenland’s parliamentary election polls to open today

    ·

    Benedicte Vagner

    Greenland’s parliamentary election will be held today, where independence has been the main focus of the election campaigns. Polls are opening at 9:00 local time in Greenland (12:00 in Denmark) and will close at 19:00 local time (22:00 in Denmark).The result is expected to be released on March 12. There are currently 40,500 people eligible […]

  • News round up

    Denmark launches 250 million DKK fund to support female entrepreneurs 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The Danish government has announced a new financing plan to improve access to venture capital for female entrepreneurs.  Up to 250 million DKK will be made available through the Danish Export and Investment Fund (EIFO) and private investors by 2030. The program offers the loans, provided that at least one founder in a company is a […]

  • News round up

    Danish government proposes new police powers and increased nightlife fines 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The Danish government has introduced a proposal to increase public safety, including new police powers to impose residence bans and stricter penalties in nightlife areas. These residence bans would allow police to prohibit individuals from entering certain areas for 30 days, even if they have not committed a crime. Police could issue these bans if a person exhibits […]

  • News round up

    New agreement secures salary boost for private sector pedagogical assistants and educational assistants

    ·

    FOA has just signed an agreement with DI for private sector pedagogical assistants and educational assistants. The deal includes a salary boost of more than 3,000 DKK per month by 2027, along with better pension payments and more money in the free choice account.After 14 hours of negotiations, the agreement was signed late Sunday night. […]

  • News round up

    Investors unhappy with new Novo test results with weight loss drug

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Novo Nordisk on Monday published test results for Cagrisema, which gave a group of test subjects a weight loss of 15.7 percent after 68 weeks of use.A similar group of test subjects who only received a placebo achieved a weight loss of 3.1 percent.Although the results demonstrate a significant weight loss, it is apparently less […]

  • News round up

    Employment among non-Western immigrants is at a record high

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The number of non-Western immigrants in employment has never been higher, and the employment gap between immigrants and Danes is now the lowest ever. The development has benefited rural municipalities, where immigrants have mitigated an otherwise significant decline in employment, according to an analysis from the organization for small and medium-sized enterprises in Denmark, SMV […]

  • News round up

    DanChurchAid raises 13 million DKK after US aid cuts 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    DanChurchAid’s (Folkekirkens Nødhjælp) national fundraiser has exceeded expectations, raising 13 million DKK with the help of 10,000 volunteers. The organization had anticipated 7,000 volunteers but saw unexpectedly high participation, especially among young people. Secretary General Jonas Nøddekær called the result “completely overwhelming” and noted, “Many people have told us that the tense situation in the world has […]

  • News round up

    Majority of shares in Saxo Bank sold to Swiss company

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    According to a press release, the Swiss Safra Sarasin Group has bought 70 percent of Saxo Bank.The Swiss have bought 70 percent of the shares from the previous owners, Chinese Geely Financial Denmark and Finnish Madatum Group, Ritzau reports.Kim Fournais, who founded Saxo Bank together with Lars Seier Christensen, among others, will retain his shareholding […]

  • News round up

    Women still handle less of the family’s banking

    ·

    A new analysis from Mybanker shows that men and women are still not equal when it comes to personal finances. Women earn less, save less for retirement, invest less often, and are less involved in their household’s banking compared to men.One sign of this is who talks to the bank. In 2024, women made 36% […]

  • News round up

    One in five women face harsh psychological work environments

    ·

    A new analysis from the Economic Council of the Labour Movement (AE) reveals that female employees in Denmark are significantly more likely than men to experience violence, threats, bullying, or stress at work. The report, published ahead of International Women’s Day, shows that 20.3% of female employees—roughly one in five—work in psychologically demanding conditions, compared […]

  • News round up

    Tivoli cancels U.S. independence day celebration

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    As first reported by TV2 Kosmopol, Tivoli Gardens will not hold its traditional 4th of July celebration this year. Press manager Torben Plank told The Copenhagen Post that scheduling conflicts led to the decision.“This year, July 4th falls on a Friday, where there is a lot going on outside in the amusement park, including a […]

  • News round up

    Record heat expected in Denmark this weekend

    ·

    Denmark may experience record-breaking spring warmth this weekend, with temperatures potentially reaching 17 degrees.

    The heat, which is being pushed up from the Sahara, has already set records in neighboring countries.

    Today, Denmark saw temperatures above 15 degrees, marking one of the warmest March days in years.

    While temperatures are expected to peak on Saturday, the warm spell will continue through the weekend, with cooler spring weather returning early next week. This is an unusually early heatwave for Denmark.

  • News round up

    Wage increases for 70,000 hotel and restaurant employees

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    A new collective agreement has been reached for approximately 70,000 employees in Denmark’s hotel and restaurant industry, ensuring a gradual increase in hourly wages over the next three years.The agreement was negotiated between employer organizations Horesta and Dansk Erhverv, and the labor union 3F Privat Service Hotel & Restaurant.It was signed at the Marriott Hotel […]

  • News round up

    Palestine Square will be established in Copenhagen

    ·

    After years of political debate, Copenhagen’s City Council has officially approved the naming of a square in Nørrebro as Palæstinas Plads (Palestine Square). Yesterday a majority of 29 out of 55 council members voted in favor of the proposal, putting an end to long-standing disputes.The currently unnamed square is between Den Røde Plads and Nørrebro […]

  • News round up

    Decline in female CEOs among Danish companies 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The proportion of female CEOs in Denmark’s largest private companies has declined, according to an analysis from the think tank EQUALIS.  The findings, part of EQUALIS’s annual Diversity Barometer, show that the share of women leading companies with more than 250 employees has dropped from 25 percent in 2024 to 21 percent in 2025. Among medium-sized […]

  • News round up

    DanChurchAid mobilizes 7,000 volunteers to save aid projects

    ·

    DanChurchAid managed to gather thousands of people for what may be its most important fundraising event ever. On Sunday, March 9, the Danish humanitarian organization will take to the streets to collect donations. They put out a call, and 7,000 people answered.The hope of Folkekirkens Nødhjælp—the Danish name of the organization—is to raise enough money […]

  • News round up

    Danish PM does not “dismiss any ideas”, including French nuclear umbrella

    ·

    Today, Mette Frederiksen spoke about military and diplomatic matters before joining the extraordinary EU meeting, which was also attended by Ukrainian President Zelensky.The Danish prime minister discussed Emmanuel Macron’s proposal of granting a nuclear umbrella to allies.When asked if she would reject Macron’s proposal, she answered, “I reject nothing. My focus right now is on […]

  • News round up

    Both Tauson and Rune are ready for Indian Wells

    ·

    Jesper Skeel

    Both Danish players will start the tournament in the second round, and Rune will face French, and Tauson will face.

    Both Danes are considered favourites as Rune who is seeded 12# in the tournament is facing French Corentin Moutet currently ranked #79 in the world.

    Rune has struggled with illness, and comes from 6 wins and 6 losses this year, whereas Tauson, has had a great start to the 2025 by reaching the finals in the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai, and must be confident with her all time high on the WTA rankings as number #22

    Tauson will face the worlds number #53Camilla Osorio from Columbia who surprisingly won against former Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, in the first round of the American tournament.

    Indian Wells is played on hardcourt and ranks just below the Grand Slams and the Season finals.

  • News round up

    Nurses return to work in Danish hospitals

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A much higher proportion of vacant nursing positions are being filled than has been the case in recent years, Jyllands-Posten reports.According to figures from the Danish Labour Market and Recruitment Agency, 14 percent of the advertised nursing positions are not filled. About two years ago, it was 45 percent.“We have moved quickly from significant challenges […]

  • News round up

    More travelers at Copenhagen Airport despite fewer flights

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    1.98 million travelers passed through Copenhagen Airport in February. This is 7 percent more than last year, Copenhagen Airport announced in a press release.The number of planes taking off and landing at the airport is lower than six years ago, when the number of passengers was the same as now.“During the two winter holidays alone, […]

  • News round up

    Musk reposted an insult to Danish PM Mette F. on X

    ·

    We are all used to the intemperance of the richest man on the planet and member of the Trump administration, Elon Musk, who on social media, and not only there, has often taken liberties in offending heads of governments and states around the world.This time, he did it with the Danish Prime Minister, reposting a […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk lowers price of Wegovy in the U.S. significantly

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Novo Nordisk has announced a major price reduction for its weight loss drug Wegovy in the United States, cutting the cost from around 1,300 to 499 dollars per month.According to Watchmedier, the company has introduced a new purchasing option that allows Americans without health insurance to buy the drug directly at the reduced price of […]

  • News round up

    Greenland’s PM responds to Trump’s comments: “We are not for sale”

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Greenland’s Prime Minister, Múte B. Egede, responded to Trump’s remarks about acquiring Greenland.In a Facebook post, Egede made it clear that Greenland is not for sale. He stated, “Greenland is ours. We do not want to be Americans, nor Danes. We are Greenlanders.” The US president again mentioned the idea of purchasing Greenland.“We will keep you […]

  • News round up

    Trump mentioned Greenland again in his Congress speech

    ·

    During his speech to Congress yesterday, Donald Trump talked about Greenland again. The president of the United States said, “We are working with all parties involved to acquire the land. We truly need it for global security, and I believe we will get Greenland—one way or another.”Trump also addressed Greenlanders: “And I also have a […]

  • News round up

    Danes spent 25.8 billion DKK on new cars in 2024

    ·

    People in Denmark spent 25.8 billion DKK on new cars in 2024, a slight decrease from 26.0 billion DKK in 2023. The drop of 0.9% was driven by fewer purchases—61,600 new cars compared to 65,200 in 2023—despite a rise in average car prices. The average new car cost 415,500 DKK in 2024, up from 389,600 […]

  • News round up

    Denmark and Finland strengthen defense ties with new agreement

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Denmark and Finland have signed a new defense agreement to strengthen Nordic security cooperation.Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen and his Finnish counterpart, Antti Häkkänen, agreed to a closer collaboration in the Baltic Sea, NATO training missions, and operations involving F-35 fighter jets.This includes “training, lending of personnel. and joint training in the Nordic […]

  • News round up

    260,000 citizens affected by data breach at Region Midtjylland

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Citizens from several regions are affected by a personal data breach.An error in the setup of an IT platform has given employees in Region Midtjylland potential access to sensitive personal data.335 employees have looked at data where the purpose cannot be immediately explained, writes the region.However, there is nothing to indicate that data has been […]

  • News round up

    No money, no soldiers to operate weapons in Denmark

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    With the words ‘buy, buy, buy’, the government recently announced that the Armed Forces will receive an additional 50 billion DKK in the coming years.But the money will not go to pay Danish soldiers, said Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen at a press conference on January 20, DR reports.“Our buildings are in poor shape. […]

  • News round up

    Danish consumers are becoming increasingly critical of the USA

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The new President Trump’s actions are causing more and more Danes to dump products and travels to the USA.Several Danish travel companies are experiencing that Danish travelers are skipping US as a travel destination.This applies to Jysk Rejsebureau and USA-Rejser, among others.“Over the past two months, when we compare it with the same period the […]

  • News round up

    33 villages in Central Denmark to receive free e-bikes in mobility experiment

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Residents in 33 villages across Central Denmark will soon have access to free electric bycicles as part of an ongoing experiment to improve mobility in rural areas.The initiative, known as The Bicycle Sharing, was first introduced in 2024 with 27 villages participating.Given the positive response, the project has now been expanded to include 33 additional […]

  • News round up

    Spring is near – the weekend looks promising

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Spring heat is on its way to Denmark. The forecast is that we will reach 15 degrees on Saturday.From Thursday to Sunday the weather will be beautiful. Lots of sun, relatively light wind and warmth are what most people want when the calendar shows spring.On Saturday we can have the first meteorological spring day of […]

  • News round up

    Small group behind the majority of hateful comments on Social Media

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Outbursts like “he should be shot”, or “when will that sow shut up”, have become commonplace in online debate, Ritzau reports.In fact, well over every 20th comment in the public debate on politicians’ and media’s Facebook pages is a verbal attack.This is shown by the largest Danish mapping of attacks and hatred in the public […]

  • News round up

    Danish Oscar hopeful loses to Brazilian drama

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Brazilian drama “I’m Still Here” won an Oscar for Best International Film at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday, Ritzau reports.The Danish Oscar hopeful “The Girl with the Needle” was nominated in the same category, but did not win an Oscar.“I’m Still Here” is directed by Brazilian director Walter Salles and is set […]

  • News round up

    Prime Minister and Danish politicians with unequivocal support for Ukraine

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (S) shared a picture of herself and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj on the social media Instagram on Friday evening, Ritzau reports.The post comes after a meeting between Zelenskyj and US President Donald Trump at the White House, which ended in an argument and was interrupted prematurely.On X, the Prime Minister quotes […]

  • News round up

    Copenhagen’s population growth surpasses expectations in 2024

    ·

    Copenhagen experienced a population increase of nearly 7,800 residents in 2024, 10% more than anticipated. A new forecast now predicts that the city’s population will reach 780,000 by 2060, growing by approximately 113,000 people over the next 35 years.Copenhagen currently has around 667,000 residents, an increase of nearly 7,800 compared to last year. This surpasses […]

