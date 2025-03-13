Norwegian opens a new route London-Billund

Norwegian Airlines will open a new route between Billund and London Gatwick, according to Danish media outlet TV2. The Norwegian low-cost airline will also expand its routes between Billund and Alicante and Malaga.
The company is taking advantage of Ryanair’s decision to close all routes to and from the Danish city, home to Legoland, as a retaliation against the Danish government’s plane tax. However, this has created numerous commercial opportunities for other airlines, which are now capitalizing on the situation.