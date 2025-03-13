Danish success in Paris – Nice

This week Danish cycling fans look to France to follow the world tour stage race Paris – Nice.

The race finishes Sunday, but Wednesday’s results raise hopes for an overall Danish winner.

Jonas Vingegaard was beaten on the last meters and came in second, but took the overall lead, and the yellow jersey.

Vingegaard leads the rankings with a 5” Seconds gap to teammate, Matteo Jorgensen, and 33” seconds to fellow Dane Mathias Skjelmose in third place.

Skjelmose is the placed Young rider, and will be wearing the white jersey.