They are flying high at Copenhagen Airport.The summer and autumn were busy, and with 3.2 million travelers, July was the month with the most passengers in the airport’s history, the airport writes in a press release.Overall, 29.9 million passengers passed through the airport on their way to or from one of the 175 different destinations […]
Busy Copenhagen Airport nets a nice profit for the Danish State
Almost 30 million passengers travelled to or from Copenhagen Airport in 2024. The profit was 1.4 billion DKK and both figures are expected to grow in 2025. Expansions continue, and investments are being made in continued progress
Trump: Greenlandic annexation “will happen.” Greenlandic PM: “Enough is enough”
Yesterday, the President of the United States made some of the strongest statements about Greenland he has ever made during the press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
Copenhagen revisited through memoir poetry
Not all students feel like reading Danish poetry after a meeting at a language school with writer and poet Henrik Palle. Yet, a portrayal of Copenhagen as the city once was and the impressions of what the city is today give a deeper impression of the Danes
A book to make Danish idioms easier to understand
It’s difficult to learn Danish, especially with idioms that have figurative meanings. It highlights Christiane Bjørg Nielsen’s book, See What You Say, which serves as a visual guide to understanding these idiomatic expressions in Danish.
“No one seems to stand up for internationals”
“To some extent, Denmark is not fair to internationals.” Nichlas Walsted, 34 years old, is the CEO of Swap Language, a provider of Danish lessons to more than 10,000 internationals. Tens of thousands of people follow him, and he advocates for internationals: “Because no one else does. I can’t think of a single politician or well-known person in Denmark who stands up for them,” he says.
Busy Copenhagen Airport nets a nice profit for the Danish State
Almost 30 million passengers travelled to or from Copenhagen Airport in 2024. The profit was 1.4 billion DKK and both figures are expected to grow in 2025. Expansions continue, and investments are being made in continued progress
Raise the voice of internationals. Take the survey and share your experience in Denmark.
Copenhagen Capacity has launched a survey for all internationals living in Denmark to find out if they are happy here and what challenges they face. The Copenhagen Post is the media partner for this initiative. You can find the survey below in the article.
Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.
Career
Copenhagen ranked 4th for career growth
Copenhagen is ranked as the fourth-best city in the world for career growth, according to an analysis by EnjoyTravel. This ranking considers various factors such as living costs, salary levels, workforce availability, and overall quality of life. Copenhagen is noted for its blend of historical and modern elements, particularly in the green energy sector, which influences job opportunities.
Data shows that non-Western immigrants have saved local economies in Denmark
A study reveals how only the massive influx of non-Western immigrants has saved many areas in Denmark from a decline in the workforce and a consequently shrinking economy
Long-term unemployment is double for non-Western immigrants
An analysis from the Labour Movement’s Business Council shows that the rate in long-term unemployment for non-Western immigrants is 1.8 times higher than for Danes. In other words, a chronic unemployment situation is way more probable for non-Western internationals.