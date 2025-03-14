3500 stores in Denmark have closed in 10 years

Starting June 6, SAS will restart flights to Beirut, offering up to five weekly departures from Copenhagen and Stockholm. The airline had suspended services to the Lebanese capital in October 2023, but with improving conditions in the region, the routes are set to return this summer.

The flights will include three weekly departures from Copenhagen and two from Stockholm, operated by Airbus A320neo aircraft.

“We know that many of our customers have been looking forward to the return of our Beirut flights. These routes are particularly important for those traveling to see family and friends, and we are delighted to once again offer a direct and convenient connection,” says Henrik Winell, Vice President Network at SAS.