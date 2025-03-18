The Danish Connection: 18 March 2025

This week on The Danish Connection:

Greenlandic election results

Melissa breaks down the recent Greenlandic parliamentary election results, where the Demokraatit party emerged as the surprise winner with 29.9% of the votes – a dramatic increase from their 9% showing in 2021. Led by 33-year-old Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the party advocates for economic liberalism, including tax cuts and a stronger private sector.

Danish consumers boycott American products

Eva discusses the growing movement among Danish consumers to boycott American goods in response to US foreign policy under President Trump. What began as a Facebook group called “Boycott goods from the USA” has grown to over 75,000 members sharing strategies for avoiding American products.The movement has gained such momentum that Denmark’s largest grocery group, The Salling Group (owner of Bilka, Føtex, and Netto), has introduced labeling to identify European-made products.

Novo Nordisk’s contradictory investments

Rachel explores the recent Danwatch investigation titled “Rich on diet pills: Novo invests millions in junk food.” The investigation reveals that pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk – renowned for its obesity medications Wegovy and Ozempic – has invested over 100 million kroner of employee pension funds in fast food chains and unhealthy food producers. She chats to Joachim Kattrup, the investigative journalist behind the article, about his investigation and how Novo Nordisk has responded.

