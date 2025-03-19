Career

A human touch can keep Europe’s elderly in the labor market

In many European countries, the older generations are on the verge of retirement. In Northern Europe, companies and organizations are better than elsewhere in Europe at getting seniors to work after retirement age. Some simple tools seem to work

When older employees are given the opportunity to develop and experience that their efforts are appreciated, they are much more motivated to continue working. Photo: Pixabay qimono
The Copenhagen Post

Never have there been so many elderly people in relation to the number of young people in Denmark.This, according to two well-respected economists Torben M. Andersen and Jan Rose Skaksen in a new book “Denmark går i gråt”. The lack of employees in the public sector will be particularly challenging. Denmark must do something quite […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

  • Monday, the tax statement for 2024 will open. What you need to know

    Monday, the tax statement for 2024 will open. What you need to know

    Right after the weekend, Skat will open the window for submitting your tax declaration. In this article, you can read all the most important information, along with a little guide about it.

  • Human rights take center stage at CPH:DOX

    Human rights take center stage at CPH:DOX

    CPH:DOX, Copenhagen’s international documentary film festival, is one of the world’s largest documentary festivals and it was founded in 2003. CPH.DOX will take place from March 19 through March 30, in Copenhagen and will present more than 200 documentary films.

  • Denmark is the second happiest country in the world, according to the WHR

    Denmark is the second happiest country in the world, according to the WHR

    Nordic countries lead the ranking, as it happened over the last few years. The World Happiness Report is the leading publication on global well-being, analyzing data from over 140 countries. It is produced by the University of Oxford’s Wellbeing Research Centre. Yet, some positions look controversial.

  • Intrepid Travel expands into the Nordics

    Intrepid Travel expands into the Nordics

    Intrepid Travel just opened a new office in Copenhagen, increasing its focus on sustainable tourism in the Nordic region. New itineraries, hiring regional experts, forming local partnerships, and opening up some of the world’s most remote areas are all part of the plan.

  • Dansk Folkeparti pushes to remove voting rights for internationals

    Dansk Folkeparti pushes to remove voting rights for internationals

    Dansk Folkeparti proposes limiting municipal voting to only Danish citizens, arguing foreign residents should not influence local politics. Critics warn the move would undermine democracy and exclude long-term residents from decisons affecting their daily lives.

  • Raise the voice of internationals. Take the survey and share your experience in Denmark.

    Raise the voice of internationals. Take the survey and share your experience in Denmark.

    Copenhagen Capacity has launched a survey for all internationals living in Denmark to find out if they are happy here and what challenges they face. The Copenhagen Post is the media partner for this initiative. You can find the survey below in the article.

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs